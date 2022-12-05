Read full article on original website
Colorado ski resorts see significant accumulation following latest snowstorm, and more powder is on the way
In the past 24 hours, all of Summit County’s ski areas have gotten at least an inch or two as the area continues to see one snowstorm after another. In the past day, Breckenridge Ski Resort wins for the most fresh snow. The resort’s website says that it has received 8 inches in the past 24 hours. Second place goes to Copper Mountain Resort, which reported a fresh 7 inches in the same timeframe.
Newly installed counter recorded nearly 42,000 Maroon Bells bike trips this year
ASPEN — A recently installed automated bike counter recorded nearly 42,000 trips to and from the Maroon Bells Scenic Area this summer season — so much traffic that Pitkin County is currently studying the feasibility of adding a bike lane on Maroon Creek Road to improve safety. “We...
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
Summit snowboarders primed for 2022-23 competition season, 2023 World Cup and local competitions
It is no secret that Summit County is home to a wide array of snowsports athletes. From retired hall of famers to world class athletes, Summit County has become a mecca for athletes to train and live year-round. Over the past few weeks, snowboarders and skiers alike have been on...
Large estate near Edwards sells for $40 million
The new owners of the 457-acre Casteel Creek property may have gotten a bargain for the $40 million purchase price. The property — which includes a home, an entertainment venue, a trails network and more — was originally listed in 2019 for $78 million. Listing brokers Malia Cox Nobrega and Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty originally listed 250 acres for $42 million, but the recently closed transaction included the entire property for $40 million.
Reducing home sizes in Pitkin County on the table
PITKIN COUNTY — Recognizing that monster homes are creating negative impacts on the quality of life for residents, as well as on the environment, a citizen group appointed by Pitkin County’s elected officials may recommend limiting house sizes to 5,750 square feet, among other mitigation measures to deal with growth and development.
Longtime locals Bill and Stephanie Tinker crowned 2022 Ullr Fest king and queen
Bill and Stephanie Tinker are your new Ullr king and queen. The couple was crowned Thursday, Dec. 8, before the annual festivities honoring the Norse god began. After the shock wore off, the couple said they are grateful and honored to be selected. Nominations for king and queen opened in...
‘Large,’ ‘dangerous’ avalanches possible in Summit County, warning says
Dense slabs of recently fallen snow are resting ‘precariously’ on top of weak layers near the ground in Summit County, according to a warning issued for the Gore and Front ranges by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Observers for the center reported dozens of avalanches for the region...
A glimpse at overall crime in the Roaring Fork and Grand valleys
Even with a constant influx of people in the region, a pandemic, inflation and constant scrambles for housing, crime overall does not seem to be on the rise in Garfield County or the Roaring Fork Valley. But there are some alarming trends. Police statistics are recorded quarterly by each police...
Frisco Nordic Center opens registration for ski lessons and clinics
After opening to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Frisco Nordic Center has opened registration for a variety of clinics, lesson programs and events for the 2022-23 season. Some of this season’s lessons and clinics will include women’s skate ski clinics, co-ed ski clinics, private Nordic ski lessons and guides tours.
Dillon paves way for a more walkable town core
Dillon Mayor Carolyn Skowyra said the town of Dillon has always been “on the move” — sometimes literally, as the town itself has shifted multiple times since its founding over 100 years ago. This has led to an ever-changing town layout that’s left fewer opportunities to walk,...
PHOTOS: Locals and visitors alike celebrate the god of snow during the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge
The Summit County community came together to celebrate the kickoff of the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge, which pays homage to the god of snow ahead of the ski and ride season. This year’s event is from Thursday, Dec. 8, to Saturday, Dec. 10. The festical kicked off with...
Guest column | Tony Byrd: Profile of a Summit School District graduate
While reading, writing and math certainly do matter, our students will need much more than these skills to be successful in a rapidly changing world. As was so brilliantly noted during our strategic planning process, a graduate from the Summit School District needs to be courageous, curious, globally-aware, growth-oriented and prepared. But what do these traits actually mean?
Pedestrian hit in Frisco, airlifted to Denver in critical condition on Tuesday, Dec. 6
A vehicle struck a pedestrian as they were walking near Colorado Highway 9 and Summit Boulevard in Frisco on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A news release from the town said the individual was pushing a shopping cart as they were heading south before the collision around 8:13 p.m. The individual was...
Summit County commissioners interview three candidates for clerk and recorder
While Summit County Clerk and Recorder-elect Stacey Nell begins her role with Frisco’s town government, the Summit Board of County Commissioners will choose her replacement on Friday, Dec. 9. On Tuesday, the board interviewed three applicants who want to lead the Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s Office until voters...
CDC reports 'high' community COVID-19 in 16 Colorado counties
COLORADO, USA — There's one fewer tool available to treat COVID-19 as the CDC reports "high" community levels of the virus in more than a dozen Colorado counties, including Boulder County. The FDA pulled authorization for the last monoclonal antibody available in the United States on Wednesday, ending --...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Colorado mountain town
A pedestrian was seriously injured in the mountain town of Frisco after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night. According to authorities, Summit County dispatch received a report about the accident at about 8:13 PM. A pedestrian had been pushing a cart southbound on Highway 9/Summit Boulevard, south of Hawn Drive, when they were struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene seems to indicate that the person was on foot in the roadway at the time.
Craft Coffeehouse in Carbondale closes its doors
The historic building at 689 Main Street has seen several businesses come and go over the past decade — from Six89 to The Way Home — and in the coming months it will transition through yet another phase. Craft Coffeehouse will shut its doors in Carbondale on Dec. 22, 2022 to make way for fresh opportunities both at 689 Main, and for Craft’s business elsewhere.
Bob Rankin, a key Republican state senator, resigns halfway through his four-year term
State Sen. Bob Rankin, a Carbondale Republican and member of the Colorado legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, will resign from his seat Jan. 10, halfway through his four-year term. Rankin, 80, who represents Senate District 5, announced his resignation Thursday. A vacancy committee will select a replacement to serve...
