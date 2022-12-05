ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Summit Daily News

Colorado ski resorts see significant accumulation following latest snowstorm, and more powder is on the way

In the past 24 hours, all of Summit County’s ski areas have gotten at least an inch or two as the area continues to see one snowstorm after another. In the past day, Breckenridge Ski Resort wins for the most fresh snow. The resort’s website says that it has received 8 inches in the past 24 hours. Second place goes to Copper Mountain Resort, which reported a fresh 7 inches in the same timeframe.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Large estate near Edwards sells for $40 million

The new owners of the 457-acre Casteel Creek property may have gotten a bargain for the $40 million purchase price. The property — which includes a home, an entertainment venue, a trails network and more — was originally listed in 2019 for $78 million. Listing brokers Malia Cox Nobrega and Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty originally listed 250 acres for $42 million, but the recently closed transaction included the entire property for $40 million.
EDWARDS, CO
Summit Daily News

Reducing home sizes in Pitkin County on the table

PITKIN COUNTY — Recognizing that monster homes are creating negative impacts on the quality of life for residents, as well as on the environment, a citizen group appointed by Pitkin County’s elected officials may recommend limiting house sizes to 5,750 square feet, among other mitigation measures to deal with growth and development.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

A glimpse at overall crime in the Roaring Fork and Grand valleys

Even with a constant influx of people in the region, a pandemic, inflation and constant scrambles for housing, crime overall does not seem to be on the rise in Garfield County or the Roaring Fork Valley. But there are some alarming trends. Police statistics are recorded quarterly by each police...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco Nordic Center opens registration for ski lessons and clinics

After opening to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Frisco Nordic Center has opened registration for a variety of clinics, lesson programs and events for the 2022-23 season. Some of this season’s lessons and clinics will include women’s skate ski clinics, co-ed ski clinics, private Nordic ski lessons and guides tours.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Dillon paves way for a more walkable town core

Dillon Mayor Carolyn Skowyra said the town of Dillon has always been “on the move” — sometimes literally, as the town itself has shifted multiple times since its founding over 100 years ago. This has led to an ever-changing town layout that’s left fewer opportunities to walk,...
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Guest column | Tony Byrd: Profile of a Summit School District graduate

While reading, writing and math certainly do matter, our students will need much more than these skills to be successful in a rapidly changing world. As was so brilliantly noted during our strategic planning process, a graduate from the Summit School District needs to be courageous, curious, globally-aware, growth-oriented and prepared. But what do these traits actually mean?
OutThere Colorado

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Colorado mountain town

A pedestrian was seriously injured in the mountain town of Frisco after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night. According to authorities, Summit County dispatch received a report about the accident at about 8:13 PM. A pedestrian had been pushing a cart southbound on Highway 9/Summit Boulevard, south of Hawn Drive, when they were struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene seems to indicate that the person was on foot in the roadway at the time.
FRISCO, CO
soprissun.com

Craft Coffeehouse in Carbondale closes its doors

The historic building at 689 Main Street has seen several businesses come and go over the past decade — from Six89 to The Way Home — and in the coming months it will transition through yet another phase. Craft Coffeehouse will shut its doors in Carbondale on Dec. 22, 2022 to make way for fresh opportunities both at 689 Main, and for Craft’s business elsewhere.
CARBONDALE, CO

