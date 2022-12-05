ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Local girl who died on vacation remembered by community

By Giuliana Bruno
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ES8em_0jYDrWmG00

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two local school communities are mourning the loss of a high school senior who drowned while swimming on vacation in Florida. Danielle Marceline died just before what would have been her 18th birthday.

Christine Marceline said the Florida trip with Danielle was supposed to be the best time of her daughter’s life, a sort of celebration of her senior year of high school. Unfortunately, while swimming in the ocean, the water overcame Danielle.

Christine said while the ocean pushed her friend, who survived, toward the shore, Danielle was engulfed, and drowned.

Danielle had a big heart, according to her mother, who wants to thank members of the community for their support.

Regina Hunter and her daughter Zoe grew up as close neighbors with Danielle and her family. The Hunters created a GoFundMe to help raise money for the Marceline’s memorial costs. By Monday afternoon, $26,585 were raised of the $17,000 goal.

“The last thing they’re thinking about is what they’re going to need coming up, and I kind of wanted to take that off of their chest,” Regina said. “The community’s response has been unbelievable.”

Danielle was a volleyball player, a dancer, and wanted to study interior design in college. Before transferring to Catholic Central, she was a student in the Lansingburgh district.

In a statement , Lansingburgh Superintendent Dr. Antonio Abitabile said in part, “in speaking to some of her teachers, she was an absolute pleasure to have in class, bringing smiles to those around her.”

Christine described her daughter as kind, but a bit reserved. Regina remembers her the same way.

“She was a quiet girl, and very sweet girl. Once you got to know her, you got to see how goofy she was,” Regina said.

Both Lansingburgh and Catholic Central are offering counseling and support services to students grieving the sudden loss of their classmate.

“In the coming days we’re going to be watching our student body very closely to see what their needs are, see what we can do to help them, and to have the supports necessary as needed,” said Ritch Herrigan, interim high school administrator for Catholic Central School.

Catholic Central held a prayer service for Danielle Monday morning.

“We are going to be holding remembrances for her during our basketball games being held at home this week, and will be looking at a number of other items to honor Danielle as a member of the class of 2023,” Herrigan added.

“Undoubtedly, this is a tragedy that impacts every member of the school community and we join the family in mourning,” said Dr. Giovanni Virgiglio, Superintendent of Schools for the Albany Diocese. “We ask that all join us in enfolding Dani’s family and friends in prayer during this difficult time.”

There are no details yet on funeral services. Christine said for now, everyone can honor Danielle’s memory by being kind to one another, and sticking up for the underdog, something she says her daughter always did.

Cocoa Beach Police in Brevard County, Florida, report they are investigating the drowning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 8

Martiem
3d ago

So happy that she is being remembered in such a kind way. Thoughts go out to her family and friends.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Jon Romano shares state of mind during ’04 shooting

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-Now in his 30’s, Jon Romano is opening up about his state of mind during the February 2004 school shooting that injured a Columbia High School teacher and sent him to prison as a teen. He told News10’s Anya Tucker he hopes his story will change the way we deal with mental […]
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 8

The search is on for a new State Health Commissioner, after Dr. Mary Bassett announced her plans to step down at the beginning of next year. And in Schenectady, a high schooler was slashed in the face by another student, police say. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
RadarOnline

Hunt For Missing Teen Intensifies, Last Known To Be Meeting Accused Abusive Ex In Park

A New York teen has been missing for weeks and police continue the hunt to find her whereabouts, Radar has learned.Samantha Humphrey, 14, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the area of Riverside Park of Schenectady, New York, police said.She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 95 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell-bottom jeans and tan Timberland boots.Humphrey has not been seen since she went missing, as police continue to scour the area for clues about her disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to contact (518) 630-0911. The...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Police expand search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — In Schenectady, police expand the scope of the investigation into missing teen Samantha Humphrey. Police told us there would be several crews out searching the Mohawk River, because of the time that's passed since she was last seen or heard from. 14-year-old Humphrey was reported...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy