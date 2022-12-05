Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RRHA proposes ‘resident-led’ security force to protect public housing communities
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is in the early stages of planning and assembling a security police force for the authority's six largest public housing communities.
‘Our community is scared’: Va. lawmakers address rise in crime in Hopewell
Two Virginia lawmakers want to team up with Hopewell city leaders to work to further prevent crime in the city.
NBC12
State leaders offer solutions to rising violence in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - State leaders are laying out possible solutions to growing violence in the city of Hopewell. The plan was announced during a small press conference in the city. Senator Joe Morrissey and Delegate Carrie Coyner hope to confront the issue with an effective drug court system and...
Capitol Police: Man broke into state agency near VCU, tried to steal vehicles
Virginia Capitol Police is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say broke into a state agency's headquarters near Virginia Commonwealth University and tried to steal two vehicles.
WJLA
Preliminary hearing set for University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football and injuring two others, appeared in court Thursday morning. For the first time since the shooting, Jones appeared before a judge in-person for his second court appearance at the Albemarle...
Henrico task force takes action after rise in police calls to hotels, motels
A spike in 911 calls to Henrico County hotels and motels has prompted the county to form a task force to take action.
Families gather to honor victims of violence with candlelight vigil in Henrico County
The Henrico Victim Assistance Program hosted its 32nd annual Candlelight and Ribbon Tying Ceremony at the county's Main Government Center, giving families a chance to grieve and support each other.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
Hawk shot with arrow spotted in Old Gun Road area is ‘weaker,’ ‘having more difficulty in flight’
8News first reported on the hawk being shot on Nov. 23, and more than two weeks later the hawk was spotted again, but witnesses say the bird is "having more difficulty in flight" and appears "weaker."
Richmond has no future plans yet for Texas Beach Bridge months after closure
Future plans for the Texas Beach Pedestrian Bridge remain uncertain, months after Richmond city officials announced its immediate closure.
Richmond woman found dead behind church in Hanover, Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the Mechanicsville area after a woman was found dead on the back patio of a church.
DOJ: 4 people from Williamsburg, Midlothian charged in human trafficking conspiracy
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. A spokesperson for that office's head attorney, Jessica Aber, said 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans...
Car break-ins spike this time of year, here’s how to NOT be a target
Crime rates are typically highest in the summertime, but according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, smaller-scale "crimes of opportunity" like car break-ins tend to happen more often in December.
NBC12
TSA stops 21st gun of the year at RIC
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a Richmond flight on Thursday morning. This is the 21st gun that TSA has caught at checkpoints this year, surpassing the 2021 total. TSA says in Thursday’s incident, a Chester man had a...
NBC12
‘I just miss my son’: Holiday memorial held for Richmond families of homicide victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 56 people have been killed in Richmond so far in 2022, and Thursday night, families and friends of the victims came together at city hall to remember their lives. “56 people died in our city this year, 56 too many,” Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards...
NBC12
2 people escape from second floor in Henrico townhome fire
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people suffered minor injuries early Thursday in two-alarm fire at a townhome. Fire officials say the call initially came in around 1 a.m. for a person trapped in the townhome on Beth Road. Once on the scene, fire officials say they found two people who...
Police arrest two men in connection to attempted catalytic converter theft in Richmond
Two men were arrested last week after they allegedly attempted to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle, according to the Richmond Police Department.
Man arrested for baby's death in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man was arrested in Henrico County, Virginia, Tuesday on charges surrounding the death of a newborn. According to a the Elizabeth City Police Department (ECPD), Tommy Lee Montez, 23, was taken into custody on Dec. 6. He was taken to the Henrico County Jail West, and is being held without bond.
Mayor Stoney proposes plan to use $17M surplus throughout Richmond
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has outlined a proposal to set aside $17.1 million in excess tax revenue for agencies and programs in the city, including $5 million to fund pay changes for first responders and $3.1 million for inclement weather shelters.
Richmond set to remove last Confederate statue
Work to remove the A.P. Hill statue will begin Monday, but where Richmond's last Confederate monument will ultimately go is still up in the air.
