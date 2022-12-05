ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

State leaders offer solutions to rising violence in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - State leaders are laying out possible solutions to growing violence in the city of Hopewell. The plan was announced during a small press conference in the city. Senator Joe Morrissey and Delegate Carrie Coyner hope to confront the issue with an effective drug court system and...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

TSA stops 21st gun of the year at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a Richmond flight on Thursday morning. This is the 21st gun that TSA has caught at checkpoints this year, surpassing the 2021 total. TSA says in Thursday’s incident, a Chester man had a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2 people escape from second floor in Henrico townhome fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people suffered minor injuries early Thursday in two-alarm fire at a townhome. Fire officials say the call initially came in around 1 a.m. for a person trapped in the townhome on Beth Road. Once on the scene, fire officials say they found two people who...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for baby's death in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man was arrested in Henrico County, Virginia, Tuesday on charges surrounding the death of a newborn. According to a the Elizabeth City Police Department (ECPD), Tommy Lee Montez, 23, was taken into custody on Dec. 6. He was taken to the Henrico County Jail West, and is being held without bond.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy