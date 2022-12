Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office today released a new “master plan framework” meant to guide the next phase of changes at the Ohio State fairgrounds. Renderings and a presentation summarizing the recommendations show proposals for several new facilities, including a new town square, entertainment pavilion and entrance gate. Other parts of the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property would be re-arranged – two new parking garages near the north gate, for example, would allow for an expanded camping area and more trees to be planted where there are currently parking lots.

