ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When is the new Beefaroo going to open?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.

Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

What Do Trees On Top Of Buildings Mean In Illinois?

Ever see something in an odd place and wonder if it's random or if there is some sort of hidden meaning? Maybe you noticed a porch light illuminating a color other than a basic plain LED white and wondered why. There's also the suspicious hidden meaning behind purple fence posts. If you see them within close proximity, you need to go the other way immediately.
ROCKFORD, IL
wisfarmer.com

Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com

Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher

A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockford company installing ‘eco-friendly’ solar …...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. ﻿ Officials are still...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com

Rockford area flu cases higher than expected, experts say

Health officials are urging people to take the necessary steps to steer clear of viruses. Rockford area flu cases higher than expected, experts …. Health officials are urging people to take the necessary steps to steer clear of viruses. Illinois parents working to ban assault weapons. Opponents of assault weapons...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy