Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Rain and snow are in the forecast. Is your car ready for Illinois winter?
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — With rain and snow forecast overnight Thursday, auto experts say now is the time to make sure your car is ready for winter weather. Bruce LaMeier, from Goodboys Auto Care Center, at 6850 N Alpine Road, said it is important to get cars serviced at least twice a year to […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Two weather systems will bring precipitation to the area to close out the week
Two weather systems will bring precipitation to the area to close out the week. Following mostly cloudy and dry conditions through this evening,. the first system will spread rain and wet snow eastward late tonight into Friday. Travel may be affected by some accumulating wet snow Friday morning,. primarily for...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley
Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley. Hello. I had a paranormal experience in Ogle county in 1999 that I reported to MUFON and NUFOC in 2012. At that time, I was a production assistant at (edited) in downtown Rockford, and lived in Stillman Valley. Tuesdays were always...
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
MyStateline.com
Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockford company installing ‘eco-friendly’ solar …...
WIFR
Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night
BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. Officials are still...
MyStateline.com
Rockford area flu cases higher than expected, experts say
Health officials are urging people to take the necessary steps to steer clear of viruses. Rockford area flu cases higher than expected, experts …. Health officials are urging people to take the necessary steps to steer clear of viruses. Illinois parents working to ban assault weapons. Opponents of assault weapons...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford has installed its inaugural Civilian Oversight Board. Here’s a closer look at who will serve
ROCKFORD — City Council members have appointed the inaugural members of a new Civilian Oversight Board, which will be tasked with reviewing completed police internal investigations and certain use-of-force incidents. The seven members represent a diverse cross-section of the city with experience ranging from behavioral health to law and...
rockrivercurrent.com
‘Uplift your routine’: New bungee fitness facility in Rockton to host grand opening
ROCKTON — Need something to spice up your workout routine? Uplift Bungee Fitness is here to help. Uplift Bungee Fitness is a new health facility offering bungee workout classes with varying degrees of difficulty that combine cardiovascular and strength training. Participants attach elastic bungee cords to their waist to...
