The No. 2 Texas Longhorns face the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini inside Madison Square Garden Tuesday night in a matchup that's part of the Jimmy V Classic. Illinois will be the third true test the Longhorns have faced so far this college basketball season. Texas recently out-dueled No. 21 Creighton stifling them on the defensive end winning 72-67. The Longhorns enter this top 20 ranked matchup at 6-0 as they look to knock off another power conference opponent.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO