A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Wherever you think inflation is coming from, it's not China - not yet at least. With markets eagerly awaiting U.S. producer price readings on Friday, China said its factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in a row last month - the latest in stream of numbers revealing the impact of the government's draconian COVID curbs, now being gradually lifted.

KANSAS STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO