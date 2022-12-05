Read full article on original website
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
QC fire crews respond to call
Bettendorf fire crews respond to a call at the Bridges lofts Sunday night. This was just before 11 p.m. on State Street near 15th Street. Our crew did not see any flames or smoke, but did see two fire trucks as well as fire personnel going in and out of the building.
CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate home invasion, robbery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Coal Valley police are investigating a home invasion and robbery. Coal Valley police responded about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 to the 100 block of West 8th Street for a report of a home invasion. Officers said a man told police two men with women’s...
Farewell, Rock Island parking garage
Demolition has begun on Rock Island’s parking garage located at 16th Street and Third Avenue. Crews began demolition work on December 8. The parking garage was closed to the public on November 27. Construction on a new parking lot is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023. The new parking lot will have 230 spaces, […]
20-year-old sought in Rock Island stabbing incident
Police are looking for a Rock Island woman in connection with the stabbing a 15-year-old girl earlier this week. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
Driver went more than 100 mph in pursuit, trooper alleges
A 25-year-old Moline woman faces charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges she led a chase of more than 100 mph while running stop signs and traffic lights. Ariel Brown faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
Sterling Driver Sent to the Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday morning, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Police Department and Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, it was determined that a sedan, driven by 63-year-old Alice Dalton of Sterling was northbound on Route 2...
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Highway 61 in Clinton County due to dense fog. Around 8:30 a.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 61 and 250th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and a passenger...
2 people shot, man dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
Davenport’s Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again!
We here at Townsquare media get messages about things going on in the QC whenever something bad, funny, or really when anything happens. Mostly because they want us to talk about it. The bridge striking again is a combination of both the bad and the funny. Now we always want...
Helm Crews Continue to Tear Down Old Twin Bridges
Helm Group, also known as Civil Constructors, is the contractor for the $23 million project. George Ryan is the Corridor Manager for the entire I-74 improvement project. He says Helm will turn the old concrete into rubble to use for future projects. And it will sell the all the steel which will be recycled.
Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision
A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
40-year-old man found dead in Davenport shooting Monday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A middle-aged man was found dead after an apparent shooting Monday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 5:07 a.m. on Dec. 5, Davenport officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street after gunshots were reported. At the scene, police found a...
Crews in the City of Monmouth Preparing Sidewalks for Upcoming Road Repairs
In preparation for upcoming road repairs and resurfacing throughout the City of Monmouth, crews are currently working on making the sidewalks ADA accessible, explains Mayor Rod Davies:. “Everywhere that we will address the road, we also have to address accessibility and every intersection that the road crosses, a crosswalk or...
Jackson County kennel still open after fatal shooting
Two months after a fatal shooting at a dog kennel in rural Bellevue, its owners want residents to know that the business remains open. Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels was the site where 55 year old Angela Prichard was fatally shot, allegedly by her estranged husband, 56 year old Christopher Prichard. In the wake of the shooting, Jim and Nancy Kettmann, owners of Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels, said many longtime customers assumed that their business had closed, even though it remains open.
Henderson County Sheriff warns of attempted scams
Henderson Co., Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a series of attempted scams. According to a news release, an individual is contacting citizens via text message, claiming to be a local pastor needing donations in the form of Visa gift cards in increments of $100.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ALEXANDER EVANS, 39, 6’1”, 220 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
Dinkins trial set for August in Linn County
A trial for the 50-year-old suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has been set for Aug. 8, 2023. On Thursday, Scott County Court officials told Local 4 News the date has been set. Henry Dinkins, of Davenport, remains in custody. The trial will be held in Linn County,...
Clinton County Sheriff gives his take on why slowing down during foggy conditions could save your life
Dewitt, Iowa. (KWQC) - After dense fog conditions caused a multi vehicle pile up on highway 61 near Dewitt on Dec 7. Clinton County Sheriff gives his take on why slowing down during those conditions could save your life. “We still had vehicles traveling at high rates of speed through...
