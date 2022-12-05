ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Police: Remains of missing Frazer woman believed to be found in Armstrong County

By Logan Hullinger
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
The remains of a Frazer woman who went missing in September are believed to have been found, according to Allegheny County Police.

Although a coroner has not formally identified the remains, a license plate number on a motorcycle that was found and reported by a hunter Monday on a hillside along Nichola Road in West Franklin, Armstrong County, was registered to Darlene Harbison, 59, who was last seen Sept. 11.

The remains were found under the motorcycle, police said.

“State police responded to the area and located human remains near the motorcycle,” read a release from the Allegheny County Police Department. “County police detectives and the Allegheny County Mobile Crime Unit responded to the area. The remains will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for formal identification.”

Jen Harbison, Darlene Harbison’s daughter who lives in Easy Brady, Clarion County, spoke emotionally Monday afternoon about her mother and the finding of her remains. She had been notified of the discovery earlier that morning.

“A lot of mixed emotions going around,” she said. “A little bit of relief, but a lot of sadness. It’s just confusing. It’s a lot.”

Jen Harbison said the months leading up to Monday’s news were terrifying.

“It was like living in a nightmare,” she said. “It’s really hard to describe. I’m a bubbly, happy person. I’m a very optimistic person. And I work with the public. So, when it happened, everybody knew something was wrong. They could just see something was wrong. So, it’s just been this horrible situation you don’t ever think to find yourself in.”

Harbison said the community was “amazing” amid her mother’s disappearance, with other parents chipping in to get her children to where they needed to be, as her mother was typically the one who would take the kids to practice and other events.

“My mom was my best friend,” she said. “We did a lot together. I was a young mom; she was a young mom. So, she got to enjoy the kids a lot. We would go on vacations together. She loved fishing, she loved camping — anything outdoors. She just loved adventure.”

Harbison recalled how her mother, a chef by trade, taught her how to cook and inspired her own love for cooking.

“She was a very caring person,” she said. “She would do anything for someone. She was a little bit silly, which is what everybody loved about her.

“She was my mom,” Harbison said through tears.

Darlene Harbison disappeared at the hands of her boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, with whom she had a volatile relationship, according to county police. Gibbs, 57, was found dead Sept. 17 by hunters near Logan Road in West Deer in what police believe was a suicide.

It is believed Gibbs is the person responsible for Harbison’s disappearance, police said.

Harbison asked for a protection from abuse order against Gibbs on April 29, and a temporary PFA was issued. On May 9, a PFA was granted that was valid through Nov. 9, according to online court records reported by the Tribune-Review.

But on June 1, Harbison asked for the PFA to be withdrawn, court records state.

According to county police, Harbison’s daughter made several attempts to contact her mother but had no success. She requested a welfare check, and an investigation was initiated.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 833-255-8477; callers can remain anonymous. The department also can be reached via its social media sites.

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
