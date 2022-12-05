Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Rock fans react to Def Leppard and Motley Crue coming to TU’s Chapman Stadium
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa’s (TU) announcement that Chapman Stadium will play host to rock legends Def Leppard and Motley Crue, with special guest Alice Cooper on August 16th could lead to other concert opportunities at the large outdoor venue. On Friday, FOX23 News had the...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Stillwater buys historic Black school thanks to anonymous donor
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater City Council approved the purchase of Booker T. Washington School at their most recent council meeting earlier this week. The purchase was made possible thanks to an anonymous donor who gifted $250,000 to help preserve the school, according to KOCO-TV. In the first half of...
KOKI FOX 23
Saint Mary’s kindergartners donate teddy bears to Tulsa police officers
TULSA, Okla. — Students at School of Saint Mary are helping children in need this holiday season. On Friday, kindergartners donated bags filled with more than 200 stuffed animals to the Tulsa Police Department. Tulsa police says they always have a stuffed animal in their car to comfort children...
KOKI FOX 23
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
KOKI FOX 23
Silver Alert issued for Tulsa man with memory condition
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who suffers from a memory condition. Sylvester Eugene Gay was last heard from Friday around 7:30 p.m. He was last seen leaving the 800 block of South Wheeling Ave on Friday, police said. Police said Gay...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa veterinarian advises pet owners to vaccine their dogs for canine flu
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is now hearing from a veterinarian about cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. Puppy Haven Rescue said there are cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. The rescue said it’s being transmitted in setting where dogs are in close contact with each other, like doggy daycares.
KOKI FOX 23
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Alice Cooper coming to Tulsa next summer
TULSA, Okla. — Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are bringing their world tour to Tulsa in 2023. The bands are bringing Alice Cooper with them to perform at H.A. Chapman Stadium at the University of Tulsa on Aug. 16. at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale to...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Christmas Parade kicks off in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Christmas Parade kicked off on Saturday morning. The event started at 11 a.m. and brought floats, balloons and bands to the streets of downtown Tulsa. Two kids at the event, Wendel and Patricia, said they were excited for the parade. Wendel said his favorite...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa petroleum drilling company Helmerich & Payne Inc. moving headquarters downtown.
TULSA, Okla. — Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) announced on Thursday it is officially moving its Tulsa headquarters downtown to the newly constructed building between Guthrie Green and the Greenwood District. “We are beyond excited to be moving to this new space in the historic Greenwood District,” said H&P...
KOKI FOX 23
Master plan for Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area unveiled
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Kirkpatrick Heights Planning Committee and Partner Tulsa unveiled the finalized master plan for the Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area at Fulton Street Books and Coffee. Jonathan Butler with Partner Tulsa said the plan encompasses 56 acres, bordered by Pine Street to the north,...
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Investigates: On-again, off-again lane closure due to construction at busy Tulsa intersection
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa drivers are annoyed about an on-again, off-again lane closure on Sheridan. Drivers said it’s been going on for a lime time, and they don’t see any road work being done. FOX23′s Investigative Reporter Janna Clark went to 46th and Sheridan to check it out.
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso Christmas Parade held on Saturday morning
OWASSO, Okla. — The annual Owasso Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade took place at Smith Farm Marketplace, near E. 96th St. N. and N. Garnett Rd., and lasted from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The theme of the parade was “A Sweet Candy Christmas.”...
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown home damaged in early morning fire
TULSA, Okla. — A home in Midtown Tulsa was damaged Thursday following a fire. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home near 41st and Harvard and saw flames, firefighters reported. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, keeping the damage contained to the attic and garage, firefighters...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa civil rights attorney faces lawsuit from former firm partner over credit card debt
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa civil rights attorney — known for his work for Justice for Greenwood — Demario Solomon Simmons is facing his own legal battles. He is being sued by his former law firm partner. The lawsuit, filed in September, states that he owes thousands of dollars in credit card debt.
KOKI FOX 23
I-444 westbound lanes now open after being shut down for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/9/2022, 2:47 p.m.) The lanes on the I-444 are now open. The mental health incident has been resolved. The Tulsa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the I-444 near the Utica exit as it has been shut down for safety reasons. Traffic is backed...
KOKI FOX 23
Police say man arrested for DUI after causing 5 wrecks in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man in east Tulsa on Wednesday for causing five car wrecks while seemingly intoxicated. Police arrested Gilber Zuniga for DUI, two counts of hit and run and driving without a driver’s license. Tulsa police said around 7:50 p.m., an officer first found...
KOKI FOX 23
Sand Springs police looking for suspect in trailer left
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department are looking for a suspect who stole a trailer. The suspect is seen in surveillance attaching a trailer onto a truck in a parking lot and then leaving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sand Springs police. ©2022 Imagicomm...
KOKI FOX 23
Okmulgee police apprehend 15-year-old who brought BB gun to school
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A 15-year-old was taken into custody after she brought a BB gun to school on Thursday, according to Okmulgee police. Police said they received a report around 10:45 a.m. that a student had brought a gun into Okmulgee High School and the school was on lockdown.
KOKI FOX 23
City Council meeting minutes reveal BA city leaders knew about toxic waste since 2017
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city leaders have known about the radioactive site near Kenosha Street since 2017, according to minutes from a city council meeting. At the time site developers were working to get approval from the Broken Arrow City Council to rezone the property. The rezoning would allow anyone developing on the site could carefully do so around the radioactive area. Even back in 2017, no one knew where the waste came from.
