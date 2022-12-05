Read full article on original website
David Harbour And Jodie Comer Are In A Horror Game Coming Out Next Year, Apparently
Hollywood stars David Harbour and Jodie Comer are apparently working on a video game together. Harbour told FanNation that he and Comer will appear in a horror game that could launch in 2023. "Me and Jodie Comer did a video game. That'll be coming out… I think it's next year....
Succession star Brian Cox says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced something ‘clearly traumatic’
Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of...
James Cameron says 'Avatar' special effects look better than Marvel's Thanos: 'It's not even close'
'Avatar' director James Cameron also briefly praised the Marvel team that created Thanos, saying: "Industrial Light & Magic does great work."
Parasite Director Reveals New Movie Mickey 17 With Robert Pattinson
Director Bong Joon Ho's next movie after the Oscar-winning thriller Parasite has been officially announced with a cryptic teaser. As rumored, the film--called Mickey 17--stars Robert Pattinson. The movie is based on the novel Mickey7 from writer Edward Ashton, and it tells the story of a man sent to an...
Witcher: Blood Origin's Èile Is A "Child Soldier, Bred For War," Star Reveals
This Christmas, there's a new Witcher series headed to Netflix. Titled Witcher: Blood Origin, the four-episode standalone series follows the creation of the first Witcher--a thousand years before Geralt was out and about slaying beasts. In a new video for the upcoming show, we get to know a bit more about one of the lead characters of the show, Èile.
Kevin Conroy Returns As Batman In Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Releasing In May
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League focuses on baddies fighting against the Justice League, and it wouldn't be the Justice League without Batman. But in one last surprise, a new trailer at The Game Awards revealed that the late Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman for decades across animated movies and video games, has reprised the role at least once more for the upcoming Suicide Squad game.
Wonder Woman 3 Not Moving Forward In Current Incarnation - Report
James Gunn's graduation from director to executive was largely hailed as a great move by fans of comic book movies, but any time there's a change in the boardroom at a studio, there are always some casualties. Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 is apparently one of those casualties, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Crime Boss: Rockay City Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Crime Boss: Rockay City is an unbelievalbe cast of incredible actors including Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger, Danny Trejo, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, and Vanillla Ice. Yes, Vanilla Ice. Oh, and Chuck Norris. Rockay City is expected to release March 28, 2023.
Margot Robbie Has Been Pushing For Harley/Poison Ivy Romance
Though Margot Robbie's next appearance in the DC Universe hasn't been announced, she has some ideas. While promoting Babylon in a recent ComicBook.com interview, Robbie shared her hopes for a Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance. "I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been...
Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Is From The Life Is Strange Studio, But Doesn't Look Like It
During The Game Awards, Don't Nod revealed its next game, and it's a brand-new IP that looks nothing like Life is Strange, the series that made the French dev house famous. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a third-person action-adventure game with role-playing elements that takes place in an original story universe where players are tasked with banishing spirits from their lands.
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Debuts At The Game Awards
A new clip from the Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted during tonight's Game Awards, putting a spotlight on Toad, Mario's plucky mushroom sidekick. The clip shows Chris Pratt's Mario following Toad--voiced by Keegan-Michael Key--as they traverse the Mushroom Kingdom toward Peach's Castle. Toad is familiar with all of the obstacles, while Mario has a bit of trouble. A variety of obstacles seen in Mario games are shown, including the clear pipes from Super Mario 3D World, and if you listen closely you might hear a couple of old school Toads.
Black Adam To Lose As Much As $100 Million In Theaters But Eventually Turn A Profit, Report Says
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's superhero movie Black Adam appears to be a theatrical flop. According to Variety, the movie could lose as much as $100 million from its theatrical run. However, the film is expected to turn a profit when all revenue streams are factored in down the road. Getting...
Transformers Reactivate Gets Mysterious Cinematic Trailer
Transformers Reactivate, a new title from developer Splash Damage, got a mysterious trailer at The Game Awards. The trailer shows a team of scientists working to awake a Transformer, who appears to be Bumblebee. Most of the trailer is shown from the perspective of the Transformer, as the team of...
New Nightingale Trailer Shows Off The Game's Victorian-Themed Multiverse Travel
A new trailer for Nightingale, a survival-crafting game being developed by ex-BioWare devs at Inflexion, was shown during The Game Awards, giving players a new look into the game's unique realm-traveling gameplay. The game centers around the relationship between humans and Fae, a race of magical beings that guided the...
