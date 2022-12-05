On behalf of the Citrus County Pet Meals Program, I would like to thank the members of the Citrus Hills Women’s Club for their generous donations to our program. Pet Meals runs entirely on donations of food and money to provide a two-week supply of cat and/or dog food to Meals on Wheels recipients who are in need. Our wonderful volunteers pack the food and deliver it every month. Last week we had no dry dog or cat food for our December delivery. When this happens, we must purchase dog and cat food with the money that has been donated.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO