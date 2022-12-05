Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Citrus County residents died in Hernando County crash
Two Citrus County residents were killed in a late evening two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Hernando County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. A 79-year-old Homosassa man, who was the driver of a sedan, and a 68-year-old Floral City woman, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, died at area hospitals after the two vehicles collided at U.S. 41 and County Road 581 (Snow Memorial Highway).
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Christmas Parade rolls through downtown
The Inverness Christmas Parade, presented by Tony's Collision Center and produced by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, made its way through Inverness on Saturday, with the event beginning on State Road 44 near Pizza Hut and following the highway toward downtown Inverness ending at Grace Street by Mama's Kuntry Kafe. The parade then followed Grace Street to Highlands Boulevard where it turned right and ended at the entrance to Citrus High School. The 2022 Grand Marshal was retiring Judge Mark J. Yerman.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Hills Women’s Club came to the rescue
On behalf of the Citrus County Pet Meals Program, I would like to thank the members of the Citrus Hills Women’s Club for their generous donations to our program. Pet Meals runs entirely on donations of food and money to provide a two-week supply of cat and/or dog food to Meals on Wheels recipients who are in need. Our wonderful volunteers pack the food and deliver it every month. Last week we had no dry dog or cat food for our December delivery. When this happens, we must purchase dog and cat food with the money that has been donated.
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car flips during crash in Hernando County
Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday in Hernando County.
Child found in Citrus County home covered with animal feces, 300 rats ‘roaming freely’, deputies say
A Citrus County woman was arrested after deputies said they found a child living among hundreds of animals in unsanitary conditions.
‘Professional arsonist’ admits to setting patrol car on fire in Spring Hill
Tarduno told detectives he was "intoxicated" and does "stupid things" when he gets drunk.
Citrus County Chronicle
New homes, townhomes and apartments planned for Lecanto
Get ready for two massive residential developments headed to Lecanto. Earlier this year, news broke about the retail explosion planned at the intersections of County Roads 486 and 491.
Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
Citrus County Chronicle
25-year-old man kills self during CCSO raid
One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning raid Thursday, Dec. 8, in Pine Ridge, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO law enforcement personnel arrived in force, serving a narcotics search warrant for a home at 5023 N. Bedstrow Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Detectives reported narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the narcotics search warrant.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1853 January 08 – The Florida Railroad Company was incorporated with an authorized capital of $1,000,000. The railroad enjoyed a Federal land grant of 290,183.28 acres of land and a Florida land grant of 505,144.14 acres of land. 93 Years Ago. 1929 August 15 – A celebration in honor...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County gets grant money to restore springs
Two nonprofits working toward restoring respective spring-fed waterways in Citrus County and one municipal government all have a little extra change in their pocket. Both Save Crystal River Inc. and Homosassa River Restoration Project were given an additional $2 million each Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Southwest Florida Water Management District on Friday announced the Springs Grant Program Fiscal Year 2021-22 recipients.
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River to Consider federal grant and local government funding to pay most of residence hook-up fees
Crystal River residents who are part of the Indian Waters septic-to-sewer project will likely save thousands of dollars due to a federal grant to help pay for most of the utility connections. The Crystal River Council will consider during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday whether to accept a federal $774,000...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspect in domestic shooting flees; CCSO deputies deploy ‘lethal force’
A suspect who discharged a firearm in a domestic shooting in the early morning hours Thursday in Homosassa, fled the scene shortly after Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, according to a news release. A CCSO K9 Unit responded and tracked the armed suspect hiding under a...
Citrus County Chronicle
New Church Without Walls yard sale
The New Church Without Walls is holding a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. There will be lots of items for sale. The church is located at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto. For more information, call 352-344-2425 or go to newchurchwithoutwalls.com.
Citrus County Chronicle
New destination for dinner & drinks in Levy County - Black Prong Bar & Grill
BRONSON — The Black Prong Bar & Grill opened on Dec. 1. In an area with limited options for an elegant dining experience, Black Prong is excited to bring this new destination to Levy County residents and resort guests. Located inside the south end of the main pavilion at Black Prong Equestrian Village, at 450 SE CR 337, Bronson FL 32628, the Bar & Grill is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa that took place late Wednesday evening.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pet Vet reopens in Chiefland
CHIEFLAND — Pet Vet in Chiefland has reopened with new ownership. As one veterinarian chose to retire, another came out of retirement. “I’ve been living up here for about five years,” Dr. Al Paredes said. “I retired here and I met Dr. (Ronald) Spink. He needed to retire because of his health, and he kept asking me to take over.”
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
