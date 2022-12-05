ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville holding another ‘access to service fair’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. [City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents]...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Aurora hosts memorial service for the homeless

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville-based organization Aurora held a memorial service on Thursday in remembrance of homeless individuals who died. This year, 10 lives were honored at Thursday’s service. Counselors and family members shared their experiences of those that died. There was a candlelight vigil that represented each individual.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Services planned for 45th-anniversary commemoration of ‘77 plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has announced plans to commemorate the 45th anniversary of a deadly plane crash that killed 29 people, including members of the UE basketball team. On December 13, 1977, a plane crashed at 7:22 p.m., just 90 seconds after takeoff. The event tragically...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Community One to dedicate 10th renovated home Dec. 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community One will dedicate a recently renovated home this week. According to a press release, that home is located in Evansville’s Akin Park neighborhood at 1206 South Kentucky Avenue. Officials say the ceremony, including a ribbon cutting by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and a house blessing,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
BREMEN, KY
Evansville TSA use sensory kits for children who have autism

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Kelsey Schapker of Autism Evansville said that the TSA at Evansville Regional Airport used a CAMSE kit to help a child that was overstimulated. CAMSE Kit stands for Cam’s sensory equipment kit, and it’s named after Schapker’s son Camden who has autism....
EVANSVILLE, IN
Man who threatened Evansville’s mayor sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who threatened Mayor Winnecke has been sentenced to two years of probation for intimidation. David Hippensteel must also complete mental health counseling. He’s also ordered to have no contact with Mayor Winnecke and Annette Ussery. He must also have an escort with him...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Garvin Park hosts Bright Lights 5K Run and Walk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sixth annual Bright Lights 5K Run and Walk filled Garvin Park on Wednesday night. The three-mile run allowed community members to come out and enjoy Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights on their feet. The event was created to support Easterseals and raise money for their therapy services. This year’s goal is to raise $50,000.
EVANSVILLE, IN
New Donut Bank on Evansville’s west side now open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The new Donut Bank on the west side is now open. The new location can be found just off the Lloyd Expressway near Culvers and Subway. The bakery is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some dense fog this morning. An Evansville woman recalls the moment her friend was shot and killed over the weekend. She says the suspect and victim had dated for years, but had been broken up for almost a year. Authorities are still searching...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Fallen Whitesville soldier back in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - The body of a fallen soldier, missing for 72 years, has returned to Kentucky. Private First Class Robert Wright, of Whitesville, is now home after after a flight to Louisville and motorcade escort to Cecil Funderal Home. He arrived around 5 p.m. [Fallen soldier to return...
WHITESVILLE, KY
Fire reported in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
CHANDLER, IN
Evansville designated as American World War II Heritage City

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was joined by representatives from the Evansville Wartime Museum and USS LST 325 to make a special announcement Tuesday. The National Parks Service has designated Evansville as an American World War II Heritage City Program. The website shows “World War II catalyzed Evansville...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Students shop for Angel Tree Program

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some Webster County students took a break from the classroom to help spread some holiday cheer. Wednesday, members of the Dixon Elementary student council, and Webster High School youth council shopped at the Henderson Walmart for the Angel Tree Program. Toys and clothes were purchased...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Memorial planned in Henderson for victim of suspected overdose

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson is remembering the recent victim of a suspected drug overdose. His former elementary school teacher and principal put together a memorial service for him. Isaiah Easley was 21 years old, and had just left rehab when Henderson Police found him unresponsive. He died from, what...
HENDERSON, KY
‘Trash for Cash’ program deadline extended in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the ‘Trash for Cash’ program. They say the deadline is now January 3, 2023. According to a press release, the Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for the program in the next calendar year and would like to invite more organizations to apply.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro man dead after crane accident in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery Tuesday morning. According to a press release, the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois at the Phillips 66 refinery around 10:45 a.m. when a malfunction occurred with the crane.
WOOD RIVER, IL

