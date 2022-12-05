ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
ETOnline.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Explains Why He'll Never Watch the Family's Reality Show

Grayson Chrisley is opening up about never having watched his family's reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley recently sat down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for an episode of her podcast, Unlocked, and explained the fairly simple reason that he's "never watched on episode" of the popular reality series.
The Independent

Succession star Brian Cox says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced something ‘clearly traumatic’

Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of...
musictimes.com

Alan Jackson Net Worth 2022: Country Singer Hits Legendary Status, What's Next?

Alan Jackson is a well-known name in country music. In fact, he has been awarded the CMAs lifetime achievement award just recently, and is now considered by many a living legend in the genre, but what is next for the singer?. Jackson has been trending on social media for several...

