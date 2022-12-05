Read full article on original website
Related
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Dolly Parton Regrets Hiding Away ‘Secret Song’ to Be Revealed in 2045 — ‘I Keep Wantin’ Them to Let Me Dig It Up’
Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has a 'secret song' locked away at Dollywood to be opened in 2045, but she regrets the song she chose.
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Janelle Accuses Kody of Trying to Unite His Wives Against Her (Exclusive)
The division between Kody and Janelle Brown only seems to have intensified in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip for Sunday's Sister Wives. As the family gets together to discuss holiday plans, Kody is once again met with the issue of his relationship with Janelle's older kids. Kody previously said that...
ETOnline.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Explains Why He'll Never Watch the Family's Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley is opening up about never having watched his family's reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley recently sat down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for an episode of her podcast, Unlocked, and explained the fairly simple reason that he's "never watched on episode" of the popular reality series.
Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Win for Cutest Date Night at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive Tour of Daytime Show. Some people wait a lifetime, for an award like this. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Kelly Clarkson learned she was the winner of Daytime Talk Show of 2022 thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. (See a complete list of winners here.)
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Dwayne Johnson watches wife sing national anthem alongside their daughters
Dwayne Johnson proudly looked on as his wife Lauren performed the national anthem at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game Sunday.
Succession star Brian Cox says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced something ‘clearly traumatic’
Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of...
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
Was 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' Special Actually Filmed on a Magic Mountain?
Is there any greater gift in this world than anything Dolly Parton does? She is goodness personified and we do not deserve her. Thankfully, Dolly does believe we are deserving, and she chose to bless the 2022 holiday season with a Christmas special for NBC. Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is a meta adventure that we can't wait to participate in.
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
musictimes.com
Alan Jackson Net Worth 2022: Country Singer Hits Legendary Status, What's Next?
Alan Jackson is a well-known name in country music. In fact, he has been awarded the CMAs lifetime achievement award just recently, and is now considered by many a living legend in the genre, but what is next for the singer?. Jackson has been trending on social media for several...
Comments / 0