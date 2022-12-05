Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Teens train dogs at Hamilton Co. Humane Society, gain sense of purpose
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A program in Hamilton County is supporting young people and animals in need in the community. “Paws and Think” is pairing adoptable dogs with at-risk teens identified through Hamilton County Youth Assistance. The teens help train the dogs, alleviate their stress and prepare them for their forever homes. “This program is […]
WISH-TV
Man survives Cumberland house fire thanks to neighborhood hero
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Charred wood is all that remains for most of a house on Regis Court in Cumberland following a fire on Tuesday. As the homeowner began cleaning up, they salvaged unburnt items that made it through the fire. He’s only able to start that process because...
WISH-TV
Car leaves damages after crashing into Fountain Square bar
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Fountain Square bar is damaged after a car crashed into the bar’s patio early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at Wine Market & Table located on Morris and Shelby Streets. News 8 sent a crew to the scene. Police did not...
WISH-TV
IndyHumane to offer discounted adoption fees Friday and Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyHumane is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer discounted adoption rates on Friday and Saturday, the clinic announced Wednesday. As the shelter remains over capacity, IndyHumane hopes the event will help connect adoptable pets with families. The cost of pets will be:. PET PRICE.
cbs4indy.com
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. ‘It shakes you,’ neighbors concerned after attempted …. Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Jeff Brohm...
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
indyschild.com
FREE Admission to The Children’s Museum on Christmas Eve
Happy Holidays! Come talk to Santa, enjoy Jolly Days Winter Wonderland and explore the world’s largest children’s museum with FREE Admission on Christmas Eve. What: Free Admission to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Where: The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN. Date:...
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
Current Publishing
Heart and Soul Clinic medical director receives award
The medical director at a free clinic in Westfield that provides medical and dental services to uninsured and underinsured people in Hamilton County was recently recognized for her service. Dr. Barbara Haehner received the Volunteerism Award from Serve Indiana, the service and volunteerism division of the Indiana Dept. of Workforce...
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While a hefty part of the list is scattered […]
Randolph County cheerleading coach accused of sharing 'inappropriate material' with students
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A cheerleading coach in Randolph County is accused of sharing inappropriate material with her squad. Randolph County investigators said they were called by staff at Monroe Central Jr./Sr. High School. Police said their investigation found 28-year-old Hanna Gilmer shared a photo of a nude man...
Westfield police investigating possible attempted abduction of child
Westfield police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a child that occurred Wednesday.
Student arrested for intentionally setting fire at Lawrence North High School
A student has been arrested after intentionally setting a fire in the boy's bathroom Wednesday morning.
WISH-TV
Vitality Bowls team prepares ‘Apple Pie,’ ‘Green Glow’ açaí bowls filled with ‘superfoods’
Vitality Bowls is a local superfood café focusing on delivering top-quality açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, grain bowls, salads and more. The café is located at 110 West Main St Suite 115 Carmel, IN 46032. Shawn Robinson, café manager of Vitality Bowls Carmel, and LaMonica Flippen, Vitality...
Police: man tried to abduct boy who was riding his bike
Police are investigating after a boy was almost abducted while riding his bike.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Closings, Cancellations & Delays 7:30 A.M. December 7
Brought to you by: Serv Pro of Boone and Clinton Counties: “Fire and Water Cleanup and Restoration – Making It Like It Never Even Happened” Jerry’s Body Shop, “Making Your Fender Bender Just A Memory – Call Jerry’s at 659-3319 For Your Towing And Body Repair Needs!” Holden Pharmacy, “Your Community Pharmacy. Located at 359 West Walnut Street, Frankfort. (765) 654-4300.
Man alerts neighbor to 'tornado of flames' in east Indianapolis house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man's quick actions saved a neighbor's life on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. “It was like a tornado. It was like a tornado of flames,” said Andrew Nelson, describing what he saw when he looked across the street Tuesday afternoon after he heard what sounded like popping sounds outside.
Fox 59
Indy, Fishers food scene: new ghost kitchen, international markets
INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re new in town or just looking for a new place to grab a bite, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads is your girl. Our foodie friend drops by every Monday to fill us in on what’s happening in the Central Indiana dining scene, including what’s opening and closing.
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.
