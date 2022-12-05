ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Fox 59

Be Our Guest: Los Arroyos

Los Arroyos is a staple for authentic, homemade Mexican food in the Carmel area. The one thing that can make great Mexican food even better is saving on the savory flavors!. Be Our Guest at Los Arroyos with a $50 gift certificate for just $25. Click the link to save.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Teens train dogs at Hamilton Co. Humane Society, gain sense of purpose

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A program in Hamilton County is supporting young people and animals in need in the community. “Paws and Think” is pairing adoptable dogs with at-risk teens identified through Hamilton County Youth Assistance. The teens help train the dogs, alleviate their stress and prepare them for their forever homes. “This program is […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Man survives Cumberland house fire thanks to neighborhood hero

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Charred wood is all that remains for most of a house on Regis Court in Cumberland following a fire on Tuesday. As the homeowner began cleaning up, they salvaged unburnt items that made it through the fire. He’s only able to start that process because...
CUMBERLAND, IN
WISH-TV

Car leaves damages after crashing into Fountain Square bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Fountain Square bar is damaged after a car crashed into the bar’s patio early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at Wine Market & Table located on Morris and Shelby Streets. News 8 sent a crew to the scene. Police did not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IndyHumane to offer discounted adoption fees Friday and Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyHumane is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer discounted adoption rates on Friday and Saturday, the clinic announced Wednesday. As the shelter remains over capacity, IndyHumane hopes the event will help connect adoptable pets with families. The cost of pets will be:. PET PRICE.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

FREE Admission to The Children’s Museum on Christmas Eve

Happy Holidays! Come talk to Santa, enjoy Jolly Days Winter Wonderland and explore the world’s largest children’s museum with FREE Admission on Christmas Eve. What: Free Admission to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. Where: The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN. Date:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Heart and Soul Clinic medical director receives award

The medical director at a free clinic in Westfield that provides medical and dental services to uninsured and underinsured people in Hamilton County was recently recognized for her service. Dr. Barbara Haehner received the Volunteerism Award from Serve Indiana, the service and volunteerism division of the Indiana Dept. of Workforce...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Closings, Cancellations & Delays 7:30 A.M. December 7

Brought to you by: Serv Pro of Boone and Clinton Counties: “Fire and Water Cleanup and Restoration – Making It Like It Never Even Happened” Jerry’s Body Shop, “Making Your Fender Bender Just A Memory – Call Jerry’s at 659-3319 For Your Towing And Body Repair Needs!” Holden Pharmacy, “Your Community Pharmacy. Located at 359 West Walnut Street, Frankfort. (765) 654-4300.
FRANKFORT, IN
Fox 59

Indy, Fishers food scene: new ghost kitchen, international markets

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re new in town or just looking for a new place to grab a bite, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads is your girl. Our foodie friend drops by every Monday to fill us in on what’s happening in the Central Indiana dining scene, including what’s opening and closing.
FISHERS, IN

