ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Marketmind: Factory gates

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Wherever you think inflation is coming from, it's not China - not yet at least. With markets eagerly awaiting U.S. producer price readings on Friday, China said its factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in a row last month - the latest in stream of numbers revealing the impact of the government's draconian COVID curbs, now being gradually lifted.
KANSAS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Kenya shilling edges lower as importers stock up on Christmas goods

NAIROBI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling edged lower on Tuesday as importers sought dollars to make year-end and Christmas orders amid a paucity of inflows, traders said. At 0913 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 122.60/80 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 122.55/75. Kenya's shilling has lost 7.8% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, touching an all-time low on Monday, according to Refinitiv data. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by James Macharia Chege)
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Is global energy efficiency progress accelerating? | Kalkine Media

The International Energy Agency on December 2 said that Energy efficiency actions had accelerated globally in 2022. Energy efficiency initiatives have intensified as governments and consumers have actively shifted to efficiency measures in response to fuel supply disruptions and record-high energy costs, highlighting a potential turning point following several years of sluggish development. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Australia fines Uber $14 mln for misleading on fares and cancellation fees

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An Australian court fined Uber Technologies Inc A$21 million ($14 million) on Wednesday for threatening cancellation fees it never charged and overstating fare estimates on some rides. The penalty was less than a regulator wanted. The Australian arm of the U.S. ride-sharing app broke consumer...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: How much financial firms have off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps?

Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly report that 2022's market upheaval had largely been navigated without major issue.
kalkinemedia.com

Emerging markets November foreign inflows most since June 2021 - IIF

Emerging markets see $37.4 bln portfolio inflows in November. Regional inflows: Asia $25.6 bln, Latam $8.2 bln, EEU $3.2 bln. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Foreigners dumped the most cash into emerging market portfolios in November than any month since June 2021 even as Chinese debt continues to see outflows, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Thursday.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold gains on softer dollar, more Fed policy cues eyed

(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the U.S. dollar eased, although traders awaited more cues on the outlook for interest rates by the U.S. central bank. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,776.15 per ounce by 1133 GMT. U.S. gold...
Reuters

Russian bank VTB's UK arm placed into administration

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The British unit of Russian bank VTB has been placed in administration after sanctions licences were obtained from both UK and U.S. authorities, its appointed administrators Teneo Financial Advisory said in a statement on Friday.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Which ASX-listed penny stock to raise $20Mn in Placement & SPP?

Xantippe Resources has announced that it has received binding commitments from institutional and professional investors for a placement of approximately $12 million. Aguia Resources has two well-advanced mining projects in southernmost Brazil: cathode green copper and organic phosphate. Hot Chili has announced another important step toward infrastructure consolidation for the company’s low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile.
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas

holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Flowr Corp Enters Into Agreement For Sale Of The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc

* THE FLOWR CORPORATION ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF THE FLOWR GROUP (OKANAGAN) INC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

Press Release: As WHO pandemic pact talks begin, poor countries on back foot

WHO member states are negotiating a pandemic treaty. Deal aimed at preventing repeat of COVID-19 mistakes. GENEVA/LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Global talks have begun on drafting new health rules for combating pandemics, and developing nations are lobbying for fairer access to treatments than they got during COVID-19. But they...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : How much Argentina targets in offshore savings with the US tax deal? | Kalkine Media

Argentina's cash-strapped government will target some $100 billion in savings held in U.S. bank accounts, in an effort to tax the undeclared funds while boosting central bank reserves, part of a tax deal inked with the United States on Monday. The effort is part of a financial information exchange agreement that will allow Buenos Aires and Washington to automatically receive data on bank accounts held by their citizens in both countries.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy