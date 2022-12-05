Read full article on original website
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Wherever you think inflation is coming from, it's not China - not yet at least. With markets eagerly awaiting U.S. producer price readings on Friday, China said its factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in a row last month - the latest in stream of numbers revealing the impact of the government's draconian COVID curbs, now being gradually lifted.
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
UPDATE 2-Australia fines Uber $14 mln for misleading on fares and cancellation fees
SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An Australian court fined Uber Technologies Inc A$21 million ($14 million) on Wednesday for threatening cancellation fees it never charged and overstating fare estimates on some rides. The penalty was less than a regulator wanted. The Australian arm of the U.S. ride-sharing app broke consumer...
TABLE-China's November trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports and imports shrank at their steepest pace in at least 2-1/2 years in November, due to weakening global demand, production disruptions and waning demand at home amid widespread pandemic controls. Exports contracted 8.7% in November from a year earlier, a sharper fall from a 0.3% loss in October and marked the worst performance since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday. Inbound shipments were down sharply by 10.6% from a 0.7% drop in October, weaker than a forecast 6.0% decline. The downturn was the worst since May 2020. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in November. Nov Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.5 14.2 0.3 -5.6% -24.5% -2.6% -3.5% South 13.0 15.4 -2.4 -11.9% -25.9% -8.8% -1.8% Korea Taiwan 5.8 17.4 -11.6 -20.6% -29.4% -6.5% -10.4% European 44.8 22.9 21.9 -10.6% -16.2% 1.5% 6.6% Union USA 40.8 16.5 24.3 -25.4% -7.3% -13.2% 28.5% Australia 7.0 11.8 -4.7 7.2% -10.0% 11.7% 10.2% ASEAN 50.3 37.0 13.3 5.2% -3.7% 2.9% 11.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Kalkine : Is global energy efficiency progress accelerating? | Kalkine Media
The International Energy Agency on December 2 said that Energy efficiency actions had accelerated globally in 2022. Energy efficiency initiatives have intensified as governments and consumers have actively shifted to efficiency measures in response to fuel supply disruptions and record-high energy costs, highlighting a potential turning point following several years of sluggish development. Watch this video for more.
Emerging markets November foreign inflows most since June 2021 - IIF
Emerging markets see $37.4 bln portfolio inflows in November. Regional inflows: Asia $25.6 bln, Latam $8.2 bln, EEU $3.2 bln. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Foreigners dumped the most cash into emerging market portfolios in November than any month since June 2021 even as Chinese debt continues to see outflows, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Thursday.
U.S. says Russian oil price cap does not require checks on every tanker by Turkey
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday that the price cap on Russian oil imposed by Western powers does not necessitate checks of every tanker passing through Turkish waters and that Ankara has made clear it is working quickly to resolve the issue. A Treasury spokesperson...
Kalkine : What is pushing Saudi Arabia's non-oil business activity? | Kalkine Media
The Saudi Arabia Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) from Riyad Bank indicated another significant improvement in economic conditions throughout the non-oil sector in November, highlighted by the sharpest expansion in business activity since August 2015. Watch this video for more.
HashiCorp Inc <HCP.O>: Losses of 13 cents announced for third quarter
8 December 2022 01:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by HashiCorp Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -13 cents per share . Losses of -31 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -32 cents to -28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -31 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, which is higher than the estimated $111.09 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $125.34 million, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 8 at 01:01 a.m.
Press Release: As WHO pandemic pact talks begin, poor countries on back foot
WHO member states are negotiating a pandemic treaty. Deal aimed at preventing repeat of COVID-19 mistakes. GENEVA/LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Global talks have begun on drafting new health rules for combating pandemics, and developing nations are lobbying for fairer access to treatments than they got during COVID-19. But they...
88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well
88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC’s (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1’s planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023...
Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator. Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its...
BRIEF-mCloud Commences Closing Of The First Tranche Of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Common Share Offering
* MCLOUD COMMENCES CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED COMMON SHARE OFFERING. * MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CO ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY IT INTENDS TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING FROM US$18.0 MILLION TO UP TO US$20.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
UPDATE 1-Italy's Webuild to fund wages for Clough employees involved in Snowy 2.0 project
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild said it had provided funds for payment of wages to cash-strapped contractor Clough Group's employees, who are involved in the Snowy 2.0 project in Australia. "Webuild's funding will ensure that works will continue on this project and that all of the workers...
