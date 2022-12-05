Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West’s Yeezy Clothing Reportedly Owes California $600K In Unpaid Taxes
Kanye West’s Yeezy clothing company reportedly owes a large six-figure check to the state of California in unpaid taxes for the last two years. According to NBCNews, a series of state tax lien notices show that Yeezy Apparel owes California over $600,000 in foregone taxes. Yeezy was reportedly sent letters in July 2021, February and September.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Jail Time
T.I. has admitted to once snitching on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late relative, Toot, in the early 2000s, before his music career took off.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession
Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
HipHopDX.com
Soulja Boy Called Out By Shaquille O'Neal Over 'First Rapper With A $1M Bill' Claim
Soulja Boy has many “firsts” under his belt and he’s never been shy to boast to the public about his various feats. Earlier this week, Big Draco claimed to have another when he flexed a $1 million bill for fans to see which made the rounds on social media and eventually fell into the lap of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal who said he actually had a custom bill just like it during his rookie season in 1992.
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez Reaches Settlement With 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assaults
Tory Lanez has reportedly reached a settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults. According to RadarOnline, the Canadian rapper’s attorney, Kadisha Phelps, revealed a secret financial agreement had been struck as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calender.
HipHopDX.com
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
Regular Fox News Guest Caught Trashing The Network On Hot Mic
"They’re just trafficking in hate," Francis Ellis says in unedited audio from a Barstool Sports podcast.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
HipHopDX.com
Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Plaques Over Alleged Disrespect: 'You Insult Jamaica'
Kingston, Jamaica - Sizzla isn’t happy with DJ Khaled, and feels the We The Best mogul has disrespected the dancehall genre. The Jamaican dignitary symbolized his frustration with Khaled by burning all of the plaques he’s earned for his contributions to the Miami-based DJ’s recent albums. Sizzla...
HipHopDX.com
Lex Luger Celebrates Kicking 'Rich Junkie' Drug Habit: 'That Shit Ruined My Craft'
Lex Luger is celebrating turning his life around after kicking a drug habit that would later go on to deteriorate his health. On Tuesday (December 6), the 808 Mafia co-founder bravely opened up about his past bad habits and how he changed his life for the better. “I remember waking...
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter
Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
HipHopDX.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Taps Kodak Black, Lil Durk & More For 'Me Vs. Myself' Tracklist
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album Me Vs. Myself — check it out below. The 21-track album will drop on Friday (December 9) and Kodak Black and Lil Durk are just a few of the heavy hitters that will make an appearance on the project.
HipHopDX.com
Irv Gotti Crowns Cash Money 'Greatest' Hip Hop Label Ever: 'No One's Even Close'
Cash Money Records is the greatest Hip Hop label of all time, according to Irv Gotti. The Murder Inc. founder gave Birdman and Ronald “Slim” Williams’ empire the crown during a recent appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where he discussed the potential value of some of the biggest rap labels’ catalogs.
HipHopDX.com
Rowdy Rebel Dismisses Bobby Shmurda Beef While Doubling Down On King Von Comments
Rowdy Rebel is clearing the air for anyone that thinks he’s beefing with his rap brethren Bobby Shmurda following comments the latter made about him. The Brooklyn rapper hopped on his Instagram Story on Monday (December 5) to deny rumors of bad blood between him and Bobby. The “Shmoney Dance” hitmaker appeared on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast and said Rowdy was “wrong” in his assessment of the situation between Quando Rondo and King Von.
HipHopDX.com
Nelly & Ashanti's Steamy Performance Has Fans Calling For Them To Get Back Together
Glendale, AZ - Nelly and Ashanti delivered a steamy performance together over the weekend, which has left fans hoping for them to rekindle their romance since the chemistry is clearly still there. The former couple hit the stage as part of Power 98.3 and Power 96.1‘s “Under The Mistletoe” concert...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert & JT Show Off Romantic Tattoos Following Breakup Rumors
Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls’ JT have gotten their names inked on each other to show solidarity amidst breakup rumors that emerged last month. While the pair have been on and off dating since 2019, JT seemed to have confirmed the relationship’s demise in November when she tweeted out in all caps that she was single.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Wants A Female ‘Servant’: ‘Do As You Told & You Won’t Be Sold’
NBA YoungBoy has allegedly announced that he and his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle are looking for a female servant, and he’s more “serious than a killing” about it. In a screenshotted text exchange shared to socials by the artist Teelee, YB appears to forward his servant request to her, listing out the requirements for such a position.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross’ Rumored Girlfriend Confirms Romance, Explains What Attracted Her To MMG Boss
Rick Ross‘ relationship status appears to have been confirmed by his long-rumored girlfriend and multifaceted media personality Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell. During her visit to REVOLT‘s Black Girl Stuff talk show, Vee revealed she and the Biggest Bawse are an item. Rumors of the two being a couple has floated around for months, with images and videos showing the pair together surfacing online.
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Doesn't Deserve 'Lyricist' Title, Says Styles P
21 Savage doesn’t deserve to be called a “lyricist,” according to Styles P. The LOX rapper appeared on the latest episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion earlier this week, where 21’s recent comments about Nas’ supposed lack of relevancy cropped up in conversation.
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez Handed Third Felony Charge In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Los Angeles, CA - Tory Lanez has been hit with a third felony charge in the 2020 shooting case against Megan Thee Stallion, the trial for which is now underway. According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the prosecution has added a new felony charge for “discharging a firearm with gross negligence” during Monday’s (December 5) proceedings.
