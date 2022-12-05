ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State falls out of AP Poll following back-to-back losses

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 5 days ago

Following losses to Notre Dame and Northwestern, Michigan State has dropped out of the Associated Press' men's basketball Top 25 poll. The Spartans had risen as high as No. 12 in the poll, and were No. 20 last week.

MSU is now tied for 38th in "poll points", joining fellow Big Ten members Iowa (26th) and Wisconsin (T-31st) in the "others receiving votes" category of the poll.

No. 4 Purdue remains the Big Ten's highest-ranked team after an 8-0 start to their season. The Boilermakers have ranked wins over No. 18 Gonzaga and No. 15 Duke already this season, and earned eight first-place votes in this week's poll.

No. 13 Maryland (8-0) is the league's second-highest ranked team after a nine-spot surge this week. This coincided with No. 14 Indiana's upset loss at Rutgers on Saturday. The Hoosiers are 7-1 on the year.

No. 17 Illinois and No. 25 Ohio State round out the five ranked Big Ten teams in this week's poll.

For the second consecutive, No. 1 Houston tops the poll after garnering 37 out of 62 first-place votes. The Cougars are followed by No. 2 Texas (14 first-place votes and No. 3 Virginia (3).

No. 5 UConn (9-0) has the best record in the country. The Huskies have won all nine of their games by double digits, including a 15-point victory over No. 8 Alabama.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 10 Arizona.

For the full Associated Press Top 25 poll, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SpartanNation

Five Takeaways: Joey Hauser, Spartan backcourt lead MSU past Brown

Though Michigan State got off to a slow start offensively, the Spartans settled in and had no trouble dispatching Ivy League-foe Brown University, 68-50, on Wednesday night. Joey Hauser struggled through much of his first two seasons in East Lansing, but he returned as a fifth-year senior this season and has looked like a different player entirely.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Punter-turned-tight end Tyler Hunt concludes unique career at Michigan State

Not many college football players experience the type of career that Michigan State's Tyler Hunt has during his six years in East Lansing. Hunt walked on to the Spartans' football program as an unrecruited prospect out of Gobles, Mich. — a small town of less than 1,000 people. He was a multi-sport athlete for his hometown Tigers, including the football team's quarterback and kicking specialists.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Tom Izzo: Consistency will take MSU's AJ Hoggard "from good to great"

During a career night at Penn State, A.J. Hoggard looked like the player that Tom Izzo and Michigan State men’s basketball always hoped their junior point guard could be. Hoggard led the Spartans to a 68-57 victory over the Nittany Lions on Wednesday night with a career-high 23 points. The junior also showed his prowess as an on-ball defender, holding Penn State point guard Jalen Pickett to 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy