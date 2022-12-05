ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Recharge room for NEISD's Nimitz Middle School helps avoid teacher burnout

SAN ANTONIO - Teacher burnout has become a crisis for school administrators since Covid changed the landscape of education. With help from the North Central Rotary Club, administrators at North East Independent School District's Nimitz Middle School have constructed a Recharge Room to help staffers deal with stress to keep them from wanting to leave their jobs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

U.S. Border Patrol Agent dies after crashing ATV

MCALLEN, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent died in the line of duty after crashing an ATV. The fatal crash happened about 4 hours south of San Antonio along the border, near Mission. Border patrol says the agent was tracking a group of suspected migrants who crossed the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

This week's Blue Plate goes to El Coco Rayado

SAN ANTONIO - In a city with so many Mexican restaurants to choose from, one business has remained a local favorite and kept customers coming back, cooking up authentic Mexican food with a side of fruit. El Coco Rayado Mexican Restaurant and Fruteria is this week's Blue Plate winner for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local officials react to Brittney Griner being freed in prisoner swap

SAN ANTONIO — It's the return home that has the eyes of the world on San Antonio. Brittney Griner is heading to the Alamo City after being released from Russia. “Given the tension between the United States and Russia, it was actually done rather rapidly,” St. Mary’s Law Professor and Director of the Warrior Defense Project Jeffrey Addicott said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Shop Olmos Park this Saturday

You can enjoy lots of family fun this weekend as you shop local. Shop Olmos Park is this Saturday and Erica LaHood, with LaHood Law Office, is here with all the details on this family event. ‘Shop Olmos Park’ is this Saturday from 10am to 5pm with over 35 businesses...
OLMOS PARK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is in urgent need of fosters and adopters right now. SAPA is a last-chance rescue in San Antonio pulling dogs that are often overlooked by other organizations. In 2022 alone, SAPA has saved over 4500 homeless cats and dogs. With your help, we...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

