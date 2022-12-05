Read full article on original website
Chelley Moore
3d ago
charged with tampering this is Grand Theft Auto what do you mean tampering I got carjacked with a gun in St Louis Missouri and the kid got tampering he didn't have permission to use my car for god sakes he used a gun and remove me out of my car and the prosecuting attorney in St Louis let him plead it down and guess what he got out of jail and stole another car the prosecuting attorneys are not the victims spoke person they are for the criminals it should not have been pled down to nothing other than Grand Theft Auto no wonder people hate politics and people voted in they don't work for the people they work for the criminals cuz they're criminals their self
mymoinfo.com
Detective bureau investigating stealing and burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Numerous tools and other miscellaneous items were taken from a vehicle that was parked in the 1600 block of Wade Road outside of Pacific. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says the property was stolen sometime between November 13th and 23rd.
Farmington man charged with killing his father
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Farmington man is facing charges after police say he killed his father Wednesday at their family home. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged David L. Fischbeck Jr. with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of David L. Fischbeck Sr.
mymoinfo.com
Richwoods woman arrested in burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old woman from Richwoods was arrested in connection to a burglary that had taken place at a residence in the 7500 block of Highway H and a residence in the 12000 block of Calico in the De Soto area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says...
kjluradio.com
Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 20-December 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Shawn Evans, 36 of Irving, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an October 31 incident. Richard Wilson...
kjluradio.com
Two occupied vehicles hit by gunfire during drive-by shooting in Franklin County
Two occupied vehicles are hit by gunfire during an apparent drive-by shooting in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a business in the 1000 block of Gravois Road in St. Clair Tuesday afternoon for a shots-fired incident. Several witnesses said they heard gunshots coming from a passing vehicle on Highway 30. Two occupied vehicles in the parking lot of the business, and the store front, were hit by bullets. Investigators are actively working the case.
St. Louis area mail carriers targeted by criminals who want your money
They’re looking for universal mailbox keys, so they can steal your money.
17-Year-Old To Be Tried As Adult in St. Louis Cab Driver's Shooting Death
Federal prosecutors accuse Trishawn Jones of a cold-blooded killing after robbery
advantagenews.com
Drug charges against two at trailer park
Bethalto Police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together last Friday to carry out a drug warrant at the Old Oak Trailer Park resulting in charges against one person. Later in the day, police responded to the park and arrested another person on a separate drug charge. Both cases are connected to the possession of Meth.
Man shot by passenger during carjacking Thursday morning, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Thursday morning as his car was stolen from a passenger in his vehicle. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 51-year-old man said he was riding in his car when a person inside with him shot him in the arm and stole his vehicle.
myleaderpaper.com
Hyland patient allegedly threatens to blow up Northwest High
Kevin McArthur, 43, a patient at the Hyland Behavioral Health Center in south St. Louis County, has been charged with a felony for allegedly threatening to blow up Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, St. Louis County Police reported. An email sent to Northwest School District parents said McArthur is...
kjluradio.com
Two Sullivan women injured, one seriously, in three-vehicle Franklin County crash
Two women from Sullivan are injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle crash in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lori Parker 53, was following a vehicle too closely on Highway 47 at Forest Hill Drive last night and hit the back of the vehicle. Troopers say a third vehicle then began to skid and hit the back of Parker’s vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Bourbon woman charged with driving over boyfriend's legs in Franklin County
A Crawford County woman is charged with running over her boyfriend with a pickup truck in Franklin County. Jennifer Scola, 35, of Bourbon, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and driving while intoxicated. She’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office...
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis man shot and killed by police detective
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County officials say a police detective shot and killed a man who charged at several officers trying to arrest him. A Maryland Heights detective shot the 48-year-old man Wednesday. County police say detectives had been searching for the man in connection with several crimes in various jurisdictions. Police say that when detectives tried to arrest the man as he left a business, he charged at them with an “edged weapon.” A longtime Maryland Heights detective fired at the suspect, who died later at a hospital.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: November 27-December 3, 2022
An officer was dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to an alarm sounding. An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North 2nd Street in Benld in reference...
Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County
Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and North County, police say.
KMOV
Wrong-way driver dies in Madison County head-on crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wood River man was killed in a two-car crash in Madison County Tuesday night. Investigators with the Illinois State Police said Alexander Maguire was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 around 10 p.m. Tuesday when he struck a 2017 Hyundai head-on. Maguire died on the scene from his injuries. He was 22 years old.
advantagenews.com
APD investigates report of gunfire
The Alton Police Department is investigating the report of gunshots from over the weekend in the 300 block of State Street, which is near downtown. Officers responded just before 11pm last Saturday but were unable to locate the source of the gunshots although some evidence of gunfire was located in the area.
Passenger inside stolen car fleeing from St. Louis police dies in crash
ST. LOUIS — A passenger in a stolen car fleeing from police was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Police identified him Thursday as 29-year-old Lemont Lang of Florissant. A St. Louis police spokesman said the crash happened at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King...
myleaderpaper.com
After searing loss, Thanksgiving is challenging for the Holman family
For most of us, the holiday season brings to mind fun get-togethers with family and friends. For some, though, it’s a dark time of year filled with loneliness and longing for those they’ve lost. Former Jefferson County Assessor Randy Holman said the holiday season brings back painful memories...
