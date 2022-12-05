Louisville Names Deion Branch as Interim Head Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the departure of head coach Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville announced Monday that Deion Branch will serve as interim head coach of the Cardinals.

Louisville athletic director Josh Heird made the announcement just hours after news broke that Satterfield would be leaving for the vacant head coaching position at Cincinnati. Branch, who joined the program as their Director of Player Development this past January, will coach the team in the Fenway Bowl later this month.

"I'm super grateful and I'm super thankful for the opportunity to represent the University of Louisville. My university. This means so much to me ... We have 10 coaches that are super qualified for the opportunity to be in this position. It speaks volumes for Josh and his staff to actually select me to do this."

Despite only playing for two seasons with the Cardinals, Branch is one of the top receivers in Louisville history. From 2000-01 as a JUCO transfer from Jones Country, he amassed 143 receptions for 2,204 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. In terms of program history, the receptions total is seventh all-time, the yardage is ninth, and the touchdowns are fourth. His No. 9 jersey is one of Louisville's honored jerseys.

Branch then went on to have a successful 12-year career in the National Football League, playing seven seasons with the New England Patriots and five with the Seattle Seahawks. He totaled 518 receptions for 6,644 yards and 39 touchdowns in 12 seasons.

He played in two Super Bowls with the Patriots, totaling 21 receptions. After an 11-catch/133-yard performance in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Eagles, Branch was named Super Bowl MVP.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo of Deion Branch: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

