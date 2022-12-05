Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Hill Scores 17 Points but Scots Men’s Basketball Falls at IC
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team led early but eventually fell to Illinois College in the battle of the last two unbeaten conference teams on Wednesday. The 75-60 loss drops the Scots to 5-4 overall, 2-1 in MWC action heading into the finals break. Kendall Brasfield (Chicago, Illinois) got...
977wmoi.com
Guadalupe “Lupe” Perez
Guadalupe “Lupe” Perez, 102, of Galesburg, died at 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at home. She was born December 16, 1919 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Basilio and Hermenia (Martinez) Gimenez. Lupe attended St. Joseph’s Academy and graduated from Galesburg High School. Lupe married Louis B. Perez on October 18, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 2, 1989. She worked in the business office at Continental Clothing in Galesburg for many years.
977wmoi.com
Dana Lynn Nelson
Dana Lynn Nelson, 50 of Delong, passed away a 5 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, with her family at her bedside at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. She was born February 2, 1972 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of John Thomas Ebbesmier and Celia “Cee” (Rice) Ebbesmier. She married Jason Nelson on April 2, 2011 at the Orange Chapel United Methodist Church near Delong.
977wmoi.com
Virginia L. ” Gin ” Cherrington
Virginia L. ” Gin ” Cherrington, age 75, of Wataga, Illinois passed away at her residence on December 1, 2022 at 12:50 pm. Virginia was born on November 12, 1947 in Iowa and is the daughter of Finess and Edna M. Cronk Atwell. She was raised in Monmouth where she attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School. Virginia married Robert G. Cherrington, Jr. on August 22, 1992 at the Congregational Church in Wataga, Illinois where she had been active on the church council for many years. Virginia began work at the Iowa Army Ammunitions Plant in Middletown, Iowa and also attended Beauty School in Burlington where she received her beautician’s license. She later was employed at Security Savings and Loan Association in Monmouth and was active with the University of Illinois Extension in Knox County. She also worked at the F & M Bank in Galesburg and also the Knox County Council for Developmental Disabilities in Galesburg, Illinois. She is survived by her husband, Robert G. Cherrington, Jr. of Wataga, Illinois and her son, Rob T. Whiteman of Galesburg, Illinois. Her brother, William Atwell survives and lives in Baton Rouge, LA. She is preceded in her death by her parents and two sisters.
977wmoi.com
Virginia “Nina” Ann Castle
Virginia “Nina” Ann Castle, 81 of St. Augustine, passed away at 11:01 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. She was born July 13, 1941 in Galesburg, the daughter of Orville and Geraldine (Curtis) DeJaynes. Her parents preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jim “Peckerhead” DeJaynes, Ron DeJaynes and Billy DeJaynes, her son-in-law, Keith Rand, mother-in-law, Josephine Wagy and granddaughter, Angela Rand.
977wmoi.com
Margery N. Dowell
Margery N. Dowell, 87 of Galesburg and formerly of Abingdon, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. She was born February 25, 1935 near Sciota in McDonough County, Illinois, the daughter of Irvin and Edith (Hainline) Anderson. She married Cedric E. Dowell on November 14, 1968 in Galesburg and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Graham Mertz Announces Commitment To New School
The Wisconsin Badgers and Graham Mertz era didn’t go as many expected. The former four-star prospect out of high school had pretty high expectations when arriving in Madison. The Wisconsin QB entered the transfer portal and ends his Badger career with 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. Mertz has a career completion percentage of 59.5%. After a promising redshirt freshman season, he struggled in his sophomore year. He had a nice bounce back his junior year. He threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Today he made his decision on his next school.
977wmoi.com
Holly Gayle LaPorte
Holly Gayle LaPorte, 64, of Galesburg, died at 5:35 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home. She was born February 19, 1958 in Galesburg, the daughter of Earl Clyde and Lois Pauline (Bonesteel) Miller. Holly graduated from Galesburg High School in 1976. She worked as a service coordinator for Central Illinois Center for Independent Living for about three years. Holly later worked as a bartender for many years at several different bars. She married Ivan F. LaPorte, Jr. on July 29, 2005 in Galesburg.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Girls Basketball Stays Perfect with Win Over Morrison
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans girls varsity basketball squad was back in action last night at The Shoebox of Monmouth-Roseville high school. The undefeated Lady Titans were playing in their third Three Rivers Conference game of the season, against the 4-4 Fillies of Morrison. M-R would end up improving to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play, outlasting Morrison in a chippy and physical game.
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
977wmoi.com
Phillip James Anderson
Phillip James Anderson, 64, of Reno, Nevada, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 21, 2022. Phil was born on February 25, 1958 in Galesburg, IL, son of David and Betty (Noonan) Anderson. The third of six boys, he excelled in sports during his adolescence and received a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Kansas in 1980. Throughout his 40+ year career, Phil held a variety of publishing, sales, and digital marketing roles across the country (New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, and the Chicago/Peoria metropolitan area), receiving several accolades for his sales acumen; he was a multiple President’s Club winner at Thompson Reuters, 2004 Thomson-West National Sales Representative of the Year, and a 2017 Comcast Spotlight President’s Club winner.
When is the new Beefaroo going to open?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
977wmoi.com
Boomer Grigsby To Be Inducted Into College Football HOF
Illinois State University football great Boomer Grigsby will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame today. The Canton, Illinois native is set to become a member for the 2022 Class. Grigsby was a three-time First-Team All-American from 2002 to 2004 and the Football Championship Subdivision career leader in total and solo tackles. He was also a three-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley
Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley. Hello. I had a paranormal experience in Ogle county in 1999 that I reported to MUFON and NUFOC in 2012. At that time, I was a production assistant at (edited) in downtown Rockford, and lived in Stillman Valley. Tuesdays were always...
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
KWQC
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
977wmoi.com
Richard “Van” Lee Vandemark
Richard “Van” Lee Vandemark, 85, of Galesburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Richard was born July 24, 1937 in Kewanee, the son of Lester and Marjorie Ruth (Teece) Vandemark. He married Carole Jean Bland on December 8, 1957 in Kewanee. Richard is predeceased by his wife of 64 years and two brothers: William Vandemark and Terry Vandemark. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Edwina) Vandemark and Brian Vandemark both of Knoxville, IL; one daughter, Lisa (Keith) Hick of Ormond Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Batchelder, Brett (Denise) Vandemark, Bradley (Amanda) Vandemark, and Alyssa (Jeremy) Botelho; eleven great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. Richard is also survived by one brother, Gerald Vandemark of Streator, IL.
977wmoi.com
WMOI/WRAM Athlete of the Week for Week Ending December 4, 2022
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending December 4, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is senior boys basketball player, CJ Johnson. CJ came up big in crunch time in a 43-42 comeback win over Mercer County. Trailing by four points late in the game, he hit a big 3-pointer to draw the Titans within one point. CJ would then hit two, game-winning free throws with less than seconds left in the game.
