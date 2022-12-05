ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
phillyvoice.com

Machine Shop named one of Eater's best new restaurants in America

Machine Shop, the French bakery on the ground floor of the Bok Building in South Philadelphia, has drawn high praise for its croissants since it opened. Now, it has been named one of America's best new restaurants by Eater, which heralded chef Emily Riddell's mastery of pastry techniques. The bakery offers croissants, danishes, cakes, tarts, cookies, breads, and other pastries. It also sells chocolates, caramels and ice cream.
CALIFORNIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Carbon Copy brewery-winery to open this weekend in West Philadelphia

Philadelphians will soon have a new place to imbibe, as the city's first combined winery and brewery gets ready to welcome customers this weekend. Carbon Copy opens its doors for a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. The brewpub, located at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia, will offer house-made beer, wine, wood-fired pizza and shareable small bites.
ARDMORE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia man indicted for mail fraud, impersonating a postal worker

A Philadelphia man faces multiple charges after allegedly impersonating a postal worker. Zachkey James, 27, was arrested and charged with illegally gaining access to USPS arrow keys, mail theft, possession of stolen mail and impersonating a USPS mail carrier, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Proposal for battery-powered train linking West Chester to SEPTA line gets support from borough's leaders

West Chester's leaders are on board with the possibility of a new light-rail train that would create a shuttle service connecting passengers departing from the borough to SEPTA's Regional Rail line and then to Philadelphia. The $16-million West Chester Metro proposal would use retrofitted battery-powered trains, formerly used in England,...
WEST CHESTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Route 420 bridge in Delaware County closes indefinitely due to 'significant' deterioration, PennDOT says

The southbound Route 420 bridge crossing Darby Creek in Delaware County is closed indefinitely while PennDOT develops a plan to make critical repairs. The bridge connecting Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township underwent an inspection that revealed significant beam and pedestal bearing deterioration, officials said Wednesday. During the bridge closure,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy