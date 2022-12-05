Read full article on original website
Machine Shop named one of Eater's best new restaurants in America
Machine Shop, the French bakery on the ground floor of the Bok Building in South Philadelphia, has drawn high praise for its croissants since it opened. Now, it has been named one of America's best new restaurants by Eater, which heralded chef Emily Riddell's mastery of pastry techniques. The bakery offers croissants, danishes, cakes, tarts, cookies, breads, and other pastries. It also sells chocolates, caramels and ice cream.
Learn about space and sip cocoa at the Franklin Institute's 'Science After Hours'
The Franklin Institute is bringing back its after-hour parties with a special wintery theme. On Friday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 p.m., adults 21 and over can enjoy a night in the museum full of immersive experiences at the "Science After Hours: Flannel and Frost Event." MORE: Watch holiday classics from...
Carbon Copy brewery-winery to open this weekend in West Philadelphia
Philadelphians will soon have a new place to imbibe, as the city's first combined winery and brewery gets ready to welcome customers this weekend. Carbon Copy opens its doors for a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. The brewpub, located at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia, will offer house-made beer, wine, wood-fired pizza and shareable small bites.
Jill Scott set for return to Philly in 2023 as part of anniversary tour for debut album
After a national tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of Jill Scott's debut studio album was cut short due to COVID-19, the North Philadelphia native is set to hit the road again in 2023, with two back-to-back performances in her hometown. Scott, whose debut album "Who Is Jill Scott? Words and...
Rosy's Cafe opens in Rittenhouse with Mexican-inspired breakfast tacos, specialty coffee
Nothing hits the morning fuel spot quite like a breakfast taco or burrito, which give the perfect blend of sustenance and flavor to start the day. Rittenhouse now has a new Mexican cafe for breakfast and lunch, as Rosy's Cafe opened this week at 2218 Walnut St. The cafe is...
Who is the 'Boy in the Box?' A look back at the efforts to solve the 1957 homicide in Northeast Philly
The investigation into one of the nation's most gripping and disturbing murder mysteries will take a major step forward Thursday, when Philadelphia police reveal the identity of the notorious "Boy in the Box." The decades-old cold case, which sent fear through the Northeast Philly community where the grisly discovery was...
Philadelphia man indicted for mail fraud, impersonating a postal worker
A Philadelphia man faces multiple charges after allegedly impersonating a postal worker. Zachkey James, 27, was arrested and charged with illegally gaining access to USPS arrow keys, mail theft, possession of stolen mail and impersonating a USPS mail carrier, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Philly's cold-case homicide victim, the 'Boy in the Box,' identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, police say
Investigators identified Joseph Anthony Zarelli as the victim in Philadelphia's unsolved "Boy in the Box" homicide case from 1957. The child was 4 years old at the time, and he was beaten to death and left in a field in Northeast Philly, police said Thursday during the briefing when they revealed Zarelli's identity.
'Jeopardy!' streak ends at 21 wins for Jersey Shore contestant Cris Pannullo
Cris Pannullo's impressive, 21-game win streak on "Jeopardy!" came to an end Tuesday night. The Ocean City resident, who had been a tour-de-force on the trivia show, finally lost after being stumped during Final Jeopardy!. Pannullo, 38, held a slight edge over opponents Andy Tirrell and Meghan Mello heading into...
Rutgers Law to offer free courses on N.J.'s legal marijuana industry to minority entrepreneurs
In an effort to expand access to careers in New Jersey's burgeoning marijuana industry, Rutgers Law is partnering with a Black-owned adult-learning program to offer its cannabis law and business certificate program at no cost to students. The Camden law school offers the six-month program to students hoping to learn...
Proposal for battery-powered train linking West Chester to SEPTA line gets support from borough's leaders
West Chester's leaders are on board with the possibility of a new light-rail train that would create a shuttle service connecting passengers departing from the borough to SEPTA's Regional Rail line and then to Philadelphia. The $16-million West Chester Metro proposal would use retrofitted battery-powered trains, formerly used in England,...
$2.4 million-winning lottery ticket sold at lucky Roxborough gas station, where a $1.3 million ticket was bought last year
A Fat Wallet Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth just over $2.4 million was sold last weekend at a Sunoco gas station in Roxborough, setting a record for a Fast Play game, officials said. The ticket was purchased last Saturday, Dec. 3, at the gas station at 630 Walnut Lane. In May...
Route 420 bridge in Delaware County closes indefinitely due to 'significant' deterioration, PennDOT says
The southbound Route 420 bridge crossing Darby Creek in Delaware County is closed indefinitely while PennDOT develops a plan to make critical repairs. The bridge connecting Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township underwent an inspection that revealed significant beam and pedestal bearing deterioration, officials said Wednesday. During the bridge closure,...
