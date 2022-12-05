ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

gopoly.com

Mustang Player Profile: Natalia Ackerman

Natalia Ackerman is a junior forward for the Cal Poly women's basketball team from Watsonville, Calif. She has started all seven games so far this season and leads the team in rebounding at 4.6 per game. Q: After having to sit out last season due to injury, how gratifying has...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero

Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo alongside SLO Sheriff Search and Rescue were on the sight of a cliff rescue at Cave Landing Road at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The post Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AVILA BEACH, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 29, 2022. 08:49— Carey James...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims

Twin Cities and Sierra Vista will pay $6.75 million to the federal government, $750,000 to the State of California. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kcbx.org

Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why

Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Vehicle Crash Injures 1, Sparks Fire Near Lompoc

A woman was injured Thursday afternoon when her vehicle plunged over the side of Highway 1 and caught on fire near Lompoc. At approximately 12:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to the incident on Highway 1 near the Constellation Road offramp in Vandenberg Village.
LOMPOC, CA

