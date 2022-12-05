Read full article on original website
gopoly.com
Mustang Player Profile: Natalia Ackerman
Natalia Ackerman is a junior forward for the Cal Poly women's basketball team from Watsonville, Calif. She has started all seven games so far this season and leads the team in rebounding at 4.6 per game. Q: After having to sit out last season due to injury, how gratifying has...
New business opens in La Plaza in Atascadero
Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store had its grand opening last month. Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
State closing major portion of California Men’s Colony prison in San Luis Obispo
Around 2,000 lower-security inmates will be relocated to other facilities as part of the closure.
KSBW.com
Unexpected monarch butterfly explosion hits California's Pismo Beach grove
PISMO BEACH, Calif. — After a handful of dire years, the endangered western monarch is experiencing an unexpected population boom. The place to go? Pismo Beach, and this is the perfect time to see them. If you’re heading south on the section of Highway 1 that bisects downtown of...
Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo alongside SLO Sheriff Search and Rescue were on the sight of a cliff rescue at Cave Landing Road at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The post Cal Fire SLO and SLO Search and Rescue save missing 17-year-old in cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 11/28 – 12/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 29, 2022. 08:49— Carey James...
Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities
After a unanimous vote at the Lompoc City Council, fees will be reinstated for late payments on city utility bills beginning April 2023. The post Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Teen reported missing from Central Valley found safe
17-year-old male juvenile from Bakersfield was reported missing by family members on Tuesday. – On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported that an at-risk missing person was safely located in a remote area near Pirates Cove in San Luis Obispo County. The 17-year-old male juvenile from...
Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims
Twin Cities and Sierra Vista will pay $6.75 million to the federal government, $750,000 to the State of California. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
kcbx.org
Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why
Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
Woman killed Cal Poly student in drunken hit-and-run. She just pleaded guilty to new DUI
Her blood alcohol content was above 0.3 percent, according to a police report.
calcoastnews.com
Drunk driver who killed Cal Poly student convicted of DUI again
A Los Osos woman who struck and killed a Cal Poly student while driving under the influence in 2017 faces a new prison term after pleading guilty Wednesday to a DUI offense that occurred on Halloween in 2021. Gianna Brencola, 23, now faces up to six years in state prison....
KEYT
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
Trial to decide future of 2,400-acre Wild Cherry Canyon has ended. Here’s what’s next
PG&E is battling a home developer over its lease for the land.
Missing person rescued from ‘inaccessible beach’ near Pirate’s Cove
The man apparently spent the night stuck on the beach after being reported missing.
Up to 5 inches of rain predicted in SLO County this weekend, threatening holiday events
Here’s what the rain means for local holiday events happening around the county.
Los Osos won’t become a city — here’s what the community will do instead
“I want to find a way to work with the county to get what we need, what we’re deserving of,” one Community Services District board member said.
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
Noozhawk
Vehicle Crash Injures 1, Sparks Fire Near Lompoc
A woman was injured Thursday afternoon when her vehicle plunged over the side of Highway 1 and caught on fire near Lompoc. At approximately 12:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to the incident on Highway 1 near the Constellation Road offramp in Vandenberg Village.
