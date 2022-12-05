ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phillygrub.blog

Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday

Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
INDIANA, PA
CBS Philly

Live: "The Boy in the Box" to be identified by Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-old question will finally be answered Thursday morning: Who is "The Boy in the Box?" Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will be joined by other members of the department during a news briefing to identify the boy, cracking a mystery that has bewildered the nation for years. The press conference identifying "The Boy in the Box" will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, CBS3 Investigations broke down what can be expected from Thursday's announcement. What: Philadelphia police to discuss new developments in the case of America's Unknown Child –sometimes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
92.7 WOBM

Aldi in Brick Is Finally Open. What Other Stores Do You Want in New Jersey?

We've been waiting for this Aldi to open for a while, but what's next?. The old Foodtown Supermarket was empty for years, but that all changed today. Aldi's newest Brick location finally opened, just a little over a year after it was announced. This store is Aldi's second location in Brick, and seventh location in Ocean County. It's at 780 Route 70 in the new Marketplace at Forge Pond shopping center. Per APP, the shopping center has the potential to hold a business with a drive thru, and a restaurant with a liquor license.
BRICK, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

2 Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Chestnut Hill Parking Lot

A woman and man died in what Philadelphia police said appeared to be a murder-suicide shooting in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Top of the Hill Plaza off Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going

For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
92.7 WOBM

The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Is the New United Skates of America Open Yet in Jackson, NJ?

We are excited about the new Jackson Skating Center, United Skates of America, the only roller skating place in Ocean County. A flood of sadness rushed through Ocean County when we saw this update on the Jackson Skating Center's Facebook. From the Jackson Skating Center Facebook:. Thank You for being...
JACKSON, NJ
