BOISE, Idaho – Four double-digit scorers powered Boise State men's basketball to a 90-54 win over Eastern Oregon, Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena. The Mountaineers scored the first six points of the game and held a 17-15 advantage with 10:26 remaining in the first half. Double-digit halves from Tyson Degenhart and Max Rice helped turn things around for the Broncos (7-2) who outscored Eastern Oregon 30-8 the remainder of the way to build a 20-point lead at halftime.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO