Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
BYU assistant Ed Lamb announced as next head football coach at Northern Colorado
Lamb will become the second BYU assistant coach to leave the program, joining defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, who stepped down after the 35-26 win over Stanford.
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Cal Football: Ex-Golden Bears Duo Headed Home to Play at Arizona State
Two former Cal players who entered the transfer portal in recent days are headed home. Reserve running back DeCarlos Brooks and long snapper Slater Zellers will return to their home state to play for Pac-12 rival Arizona State. Both made their announcements via social media. Brooks and Zellers will play...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
16 Huskies, 4 on First Team, and DeBoer Earn All-Pac-12 Honors
Sixteen different University of Washington football players received All-Pac-12 accolades, from first team to honorable mention as voted on by the league coaches, with Kalen DeBoer named the conference's co-Coach of the Year with Oregon State's Jonathan Smith, the former Husky offensive coordinator. Sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze, senior offensive...
The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class
Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
Reports: Fresno State OL Coach Saga Tuitele hired by ASU
While Fresno State gears up for the LA Bowl, the NCAA coaching carousel is already spinning and has reportedly claimed a member of the Bulldogs staff. According to several reports, Fresno State offensive line coach and run game coordinator Saga Tuitele is headed to Arizona State as the Sun Devils' O-Line coach.
WSU vs. Fresno State in LA Bowl: Who do the statistics favor?
BOTH WASHINGTON STATE and Fresno State rate highly in scoring defense: the Bulldogs ranks 25th nationally, and the Cougars are 33rd. If that statistical form holds true, it figures to put a premium on punts and takeaways when the two square off in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl one week from Saturday.
BYU hires former BYU, Boise State, Virginia assistant Kelly Poppinga as special teams coordinator, defensive assistant
Kalani Sitake adds former Cougar Kelly Poppinga as special teams coordinator, defensive assistant, who helped develop outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Spencer Hadley, Alani Fua, Sione Takitaki and Fred Warner
BYU Transfer Jacob Conover Commits to Arizona State
Last week, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Only days later, Conover has found his next stop. Conover will return to his home state of Arizona to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Conover was a highly-touted quarterback in the class of 2019 and he led Chandler High School to multiple state championships as a starting quarterback. With this transfer, Conover will have a chance to compete for playing time near his family and friends.
Comments / 0