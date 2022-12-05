ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
HuskyMaven

16 Huskies, 4 on First Team, and DeBoer Earn All-Pac-12 Honors

Sixteen different University of Washington football players received All-Pac-12 accolades, from first team to honorable mention as voted on by the league coaches, with Kalen DeBoer named the conference's co-Coach of the Year with Oregon State's Jonathan Smith, the former Husky offensive coordinator. Sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze, senior offensive...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class

Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Reports: Fresno State OL Coach Saga Tuitele hired by ASU

While Fresno State gears up for the LA Bowl, the NCAA coaching carousel is already spinning and has reportedly claimed a member of the Bulldogs staff. According to several reports, Fresno State offensive line coach and run game coordinator Saga Tuitele is headed to Arizona State as the Sun Devils' O-Line coach.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

WSU vs. Fresno State in LA Bowl: Who do the statistics favor?

BOTH WASHINGTON STATE and Fresno State rate highly in scoring defense: the Bulldogs ranks 25th nationally, and the Cougars are 33rd. If that statistical form holds true, it figures to put a premium on punts and takeaways when the two square off in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl one week from Saturday.
FRESNO, CA
CougsDaily

BYU Transfer Jacob Conover Commits to Arizona State

Last week, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Only days later, Conover has found his next stop. Conover will return to his home state of Arizona to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Conover was a highly-touted quarterback in the class of 2019 and he led Chandler High School to multiple state championships as a starting quarterback. With this transfer, Conover will have a chance to compete for playing time near his family and friends.
PROVO, UT

