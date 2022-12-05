Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
2022 Midnight on Front Street Poster artwork unveiled
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Wednesday, the city of Hattiesburg unveiled the new artwork for the “Midnight on Front Street,” Hattiesburg’s New Year’s Eve Celebration poster. Artist Kym Garraway.said she got the inspiration for the poster “Hub City is on Track” after hearing the constant sound of trains...
WDAM-TV
Keg & Barrel hosting ‘Keg & Cannabis 2022′ Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keg & Barrel is hosting “Keg & Cannabis 2022” Thursday to celebrate Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program. The event, set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, is being hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association. Meet and greet one of Hattiesburg’s newest cannabis...
WDAM-TV
Angel Tree project continues across the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army has participated in the Angel Tree Project for more than 40 years. This year at its Hattiesburg and Laurel locations, SA has made Christmas a bit merrier for more than 500 children combined. And yet, the need never seems to stop or...
WDAM-TV
Virtual reality comes to Pearl River County Hospital & Nursing Home
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine traveling the world without leaving your bedroom. Some Pearl River County Nursing Home residents are living, or re-living, their dreams thanks to a local group of students. Phi Theta Kappa has an Honors In Action program where they strive to help the community. This semester,...
WDAM-TV
'Adot-a-Veteran' program
Prentiss Police Officer David Berry was awarded the medal of valor by the City of Prentiss for his actions on Nov. 14 after responding to a fire. Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST. |. Patrons will enjoy...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Rotary Club hosting Gingerbread House contest
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks in Hattiesburg are getting in the holiday spirit with a little construction project. The Hattiesburg Rotary Club is hosting its third annual Ginger Bread House contest. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Teens rebuild house with R3SM in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A hattiesburg woman iks getting a new home after her previous one was damaged in 2017. For the past five years Carolyn Smith has been forced to live in 100-square-foot storage unit after a tornado tore through the Pine Belt. R3SM, an organization that has rebuilt nearly...
WDAM-TV
U.S. 49 Walmart hosting inaugural, in-store Christmas parade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - To get in the holiday cheer, the Walmart Supercenter located on U.S. 49 is throwing its inaugural, in-store Christmas Parade on Tuesday. Starting at 4 p.m., the public can visit the store to take part in selfies with Santa, kids’ activities and listen to the Hattiesburg High School band.
WDAM-TV
2022 Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association conference underway in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Firefighters from across the Magnolia State gathered at the Lake Terrace Convention Center to discuss topics on fire safety at the Fire Chiefs Association’s Mid-Winter Conference . With 25 vendors, Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the conference is a way to share and discuss...
WDAM-TV
Veterans Outreach participates in ‘Adopt-a-Vet’ program
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Outreach in Collins delivered nearly 200 gifts as part of its “Adopt-a-Vet” program. While the group has made regular visits to the Collins State Veterans Home for more than 20 years, the program began in 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions prevented close contact with the veterans.
WDAM-TV
Petal Chick-Fil-A expected to open in early January
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Exciting news for chicken lovers- construction on the new Chick-Fil-A located on Evelyn Gandy Parkway is almost complete. As the Friendly City prepares for the new business, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the administration won’t know how the increase in traffic will impact the area until doors open.
WDAM-TV
Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
WDAM-TV
Church members, co-workers remember Russell Jones
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents continue to mourn the loss of Russell Jones. Jones was a beloved pastor and had been serving at First Baptist Missionary Church in Heidelberg for more than a decade. “Regardless of who we get as a pastor, there could never be another...
WDAM-TV
Many mourn, remember late Jasper County area principal, pastor Russell Jones
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many across the Pine Belt are mourning after news that a beloved principal and pastor was involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Jasper County Wednesday. According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, the accident took place on County Road 17, about a half...
WDAM-TV
C Spire increases speed, capacity in the Pine Belt
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - C Spire announced that it has increased speed and capacity at a dozen locations in the Pine Belt. “The Pine Belt area has always been very important to C Spire,” said Craig Jackson, general manager of wireless markets for C Spire. “In fact, Hattiesburg was the first market where we began offering cellular service back in 1989. Increasing our network speed and capacity and keeping up with the needs of our customers is very important to C Spire.”
WDAM-TV
USM boosts money awarded for some key scholarships
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has increased funding for several, significant scholarships. For example, a Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarship was increased from $4,500 annually to $6,000, while Freshman-Designated Based Scholarships were increased from $1,000 annually to $2,0000. Randall Langston, USM senior associate vice president/enrollment management,...
WDAM-TV
Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg community was startled by gunfire in the early Wednesday morning hours. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Butler Avenue around 2 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At the scene, witnesses told officers that a house...
WDAM-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect wanted in South Pointe Wine & Liquor burglary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the suspect, shown in the video, broke into South Pointe Wine & Liquor on Highway 49 on Monday. If you can identify the suspect, please contact...
WDAM-TV
‘Devotion’ movie stars come to Hattiesburg for hometown screening
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has long-celebrated Jesse Leroy Brown and his Navy aviation legacy. Actor Jonathan Majors, who portrays Brown in the film, “Devotion,” said he was called to come to Hattiesburg, to see where it all began. “To see that this city, and...
WDAM-TV
Prentiss police officer honored as a local hero
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Prentiss Police Officer David Berry is a local hero. On Thursday, Berry was awarded the medal of valor by the City of Prentiss for his actions on Nov. 14 after responding to a fire. “I pulled up and saw flames coming from one section of the...
