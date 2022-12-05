Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
This Straight-Piped 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Screams Like an F1 Car
Street Speed 717 via YouTubeMaybe add a dealer-installed muffler delete, Chevy? Just send a sawzall.
MotorTrend Magazine
Reviving a Stored Car: We Rouse This ’84 Buick Grand National From a 15-Year Nap
The Buick Grand National has been a collector's item from day one, but there was once a time that these cars could be seen on the road on a regular basis. Such is the case with this 1984 Buick Grand National, a car that was once a daily driver, then a weekend cruiser, and then was eventually parked at some time around the turn of the century. Although not quite as valuable as the 1986 and 1987 Grand Nationals, this early model has rarity on its side, as only 2,000 units were built in 1984. Known as "hot-air" cars, these non-intercooled Grand Nationals and Buick T-Type Regals can be a bit finicky to work on, but we decided to tackle the project of putting this Buick back on the road after 15-plus years of hibernation.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is an Oldsmobile 455-Inch Big-Block?
When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
Maintenance is a necessary part of car ownership. Here are 3 Toyotas that have the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
MotorTrend Magazine
2025 Corvette ZUV: What Could a Corvette SUV Look Like—According to AI?
Here we go again. The same debate that raged when Porsche decided to save itself by sacrificing everything it stood for—or so the purists screamed—by building an SUV seems likely to erupt, as the evidence that Chevrolet will expand Corvette into a proper brand piles up. The Corvette is already semi-formally its own brand—Corvettes wear the crossed-flag emblem, not the Chevy bowtie, although there's a bowtie incorporated in the red flag—so the real controversy centers around expanding the Corvette name to vehicles that aren't two-door sports cars. And if we're talking about a new bodystyle, there's only one thing that makes sense: a crossover.
MotorTrend Magazine
Big Brake Upgrade: If You’ve Added Weight to Your 4x4, This Is for You
Everything we add to our 4x4s makes them heavier. Armor, winches, rooftop tents—they all add weight. Big tires and wheels add even more weight, and although the improved ground clearance and off-road capability are welcome, they come at the expense of acceleration and braking. Lower gears can help offset the acceleration issues, but many 'wheelers fail to address the decreased braking. One solution, albeit an extreme one, is to upgrade the axles to larger units with lower gearing and larger brakes to account for the larger tires. This can be an expensive proposition, though, and can add even more weight to your rig. In the case of our 2006 Toyota Tundra, we weren't looking to reinvent the wheel, just to slow it down. Enter Powerbrake, the South African brake manufacturer with a long history in rally raid events like the Dakar Rally.
insideevs.com
Ram Revolution Electric Truck Teased Again, Now Showing Its Face
With less than a month left until Ram unveils its new Revolution full-size electric pickup truck at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on January 5, the company published a new teaser of the upcoming rival to the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV. In the video, there’s a short...
Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know
Here's some of the pluses and minuses of GM's legendary 4L80E automatic transmissions. The post Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
MotorTrend Magazine
We Just Bought a Ford F-150 Lightning
For a huge swath of Americans, their first experience with an electric vehicle won't be behind the wheel of a Tesla, Rivian, or even a Ford Mustang Mach-E. It'll be with the battery-powered version of America's bestselling vehicle: the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. And the Lightning has inspired...
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
MotorTrend Magazine
Watch Canoo Beat the Daylights Out of Its Electric Vans
It's always attention-grabbing when a brand is willing to show you its vehicles in a vulnerable state, and the crash testing videos that Canoo just released are must-see. During the Leaseplan Virtual EV Summit in November, Gary Gumushian, Global Vice President of Canoo, repeated the automaker's plans that we've covered before, but he also went into detail about the safety technology involved with making a vehicle like this come to life. It was an interesting portion of the summit and shed some light on what it takes to be an automaker now that EVs are starting to become mainstream.
MotorTrend Magazine
Editor Evan Perkins Talks About 75 Years of HOT ROD Magazine
Being the editor of HOT ROD has changed a lot in the 75 years since Robert E. Petersen and Robert Lindsay published the first issue out of the offices of the Tailwaggers Dog Club. Then again, in many ways it hasn't changed at all. The editor's core responsibilities, then and now, boil down to planning future stories (though now we substitute "content" for "stories"), working with the staff to execute current stories/content, and taking the heat when the readers, management, or accounting (or all the above) don't like something. There are staffers to manage and advertisers to appease. Events to plan. Stories to write. Cars to build. Cars to drive. And while doing all that, the editor is supposed to have a finger on the pulse of automotive performance, to ensure trends are covered or, better yet, set.
MotorTrend Magazine
How a Wheel and Tire Swap Affects EV Range: Episode 241 of The Truck Show Podcast
Joe Zizzadoro from Z Automotive discusses the history of his popular Tazer device for Jeeps and Rams and what it can do for your ride. Holman swaps Mickey Thompson off-road tires and Raceline wheels on Ford's Lightning to discover how this mod impacts range. The guys discuss what to do with Holman's @advjeep Instagram page.
