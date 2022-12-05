Read full article on original website
The Book That Inspired The New Hallmark Movie Christmas Class Reunion
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When the holiday season hits, it's time for one of people's favorite traditions — Hallmark Christmas movies. Covering a vast variety of snowflake and holly-jolly themes, with sentimental emotions and romance thrown in for good measure, there's a movie for everyone.
Hallmark's Haul Out The Holly Shows How Coming Home For The Holidays Can Help After A Breakup
Thanksgiving is officially over, paving the way for the annual barrage of Hallmark holiday movies featuring many of their signature stars. As usual, Hallmark's lineup is filled with just about every Christmas theme a story a viewer could imagine. The lineup is as formulaic as they come, but it's effective....
The Holiday Sitter's Jonathan Bennett Talks Making History On Hallmark - Exclusive Interview
It's a new era for Christmas movies, and the genre is finally becoming as diverse as its audience. Hallmark has made great strides recently to showcase different voices, religions, LGBTQ+ identities, and races in its popular slate of Christmas movies and beyond. The latest installment in this endeavor is the LGBTQ+ rom-com "The Holiday Sitter."
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
The Gift Of Peace Stars Say They've Been Waiting Years To Work Together - Exclusive Interview
When Hallmark fans turn on a Christmas movie, they typically expect a lighthearted love story between a small-town local and a jaded corporate city person learning to love plaid and hot chocolate. While those tried and true movies are a comforting break from reality, the holiday season is difficult for many people, and sometimes, we need movies to reflect that. That's where Nikki DeLoach, who plays Tracy, and Brennan Elliott, portraying Michael, come in with their new movie, "The Gift of Peace."
Growing Pains actor Kirk Cameron is banned from hosting readings of his children's Christian book at more than 50 publicly funded libraries - despite most hosting 'drag queen story times' for kids
Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron has a new Christian Children's book out but he's being banned from hosting story hours at publicly funded community libraries that also host similar events for drag queens. It is common for community libraries to run story-hour programs for kids and parents that correspond with...
The Heartbreaking Death Of Whitney Thore's Mom, Babs
It's a sad day for the fans and the cast of TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," as on December 8, Whitney Thore announced via Instagram that her mother, affectionately known as "Babs," died the day before at 76 due to a condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy. The devastating condition is incurable and can cause strokes, brain bleeds, and even dementia.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Days Of Our Lives Star Mary Beth Evans' Heartbreaking Family News
Soap opera star Mary Beth Evans is well-known to fans of the genre, having acted in such shows as "The Bay," "As the World Turns," "General Hospital," and "Days of Our Lives," on which she's played Dr. Kayla Johnson since 1986. Kayla's relationship with Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) has been considered a supercouple for decades. Over the years, Evans has brought depth to Kayla, who has been poisoned, attacked by a knife-wielding killer, accused of murder, and held hostage, among various other soap tropes, per Soap Central.
Kirstie Alley's Ex-Husband Pens Heartfelt Tribute After Actor's Death
Kirstie Alley, the actress best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the hit sitcom "Cheers," died at the age of 71 from colon cancer, People reports. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, released a statement that read, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."
Days Of Our Lives Classic Romance: Jennifer And Frankie
"Days of Our Lives" has had its share of memorable love stories throughout the decades. Couples like Bo and Hope Brady have dominated storylines that include adventure, romance, kidnapping, and brainwashing. Meanwhile, John Black and Marlena Evans have dealt with demonic possession, affairs, mistaken identity, and more (via Fame 10).
Days Of Our Lives Stars Stephen Nichols And Steve Burton Look Back At Decades Of Same-Soap Encounters
In 1988, actor Steve Burton stepped into the soap opera world for the very first time as Harris Michaels on "Days of Our Lives" (via Soaps She Knows). There, he met Stephen Nichols who'd been carving out his own daytime niche as Steve "Patch" Johnson since 1985, per Soap Central. After a brief stint, Burton played Jason Quartermaine on "General Hospital" for several years until a car accident caused Jason to permanently lose his memory. He changed his name to Jason Morgan and began working as a mafia enforcer.
Meghan Markle Reveals Royal Life Wasn't Always So Dramatic In Netflix Doc
By now, you've probably heard that the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell documentary have been released on Netflix. Of course, "Harry & Meghan" features many of emotional moments. In the first episode of the docu-series, Meghan is asked why she wanted to make the film. She responds by saying that she hopes it will "let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."
TikTok Star Josh Herbert Gives His Number One Tip For Aspiring Content Creators - Exclusive
When Josh Herbert was posting content online throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he hadn't thought about how many people would be watching. When the world finally did open up again, he was stunned that people were approaching him and his wife Abbie while they were out and about. Their social media presence had seemed to escalate overnight. "It's like, 'Oh, man. People recognize us, and they know who we are, and they watch our stuff,'" he said during an exclusive interview with The List.
The Little-Known Family Member Meghan Markle Is Incredibly Close With
Netflix's highly-anticipated docu-series, "Harry & Meghan," has plenty to say about the famous couple that royal fans have never heard before. It's safe to say that most of us know quite a bit about Prince Harry's family and childhood, seeing that he comes from one of the world's most famous families and grew up in the spotlight. As for Meghan Markle, though, there's a lot that the public doesn't know about her childhood. The Netflix series delves much deeper into her past and shows viewers how Meghan's childhood impacts the royal couple's relationship with Prince Harry's family.
Alexandra Daddario's Enchanting Mayfair Witches Premiere Dress Confirms Lace Will Dominate 2023
It looks like the trend forecasters of the world were right: Lace is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 (via Who What Wear). How can we be so sure? Well, actress Alexandra Daddario stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new AMC+ series, "Mayfair Witches," and it's pretty clear that, with just one stunning look, lace is officially in (via Daily Mail).
Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Addresses Speculation She's Having Twins
Joy Anna-Duggar Forsyth, one of the 19 siblings that starred on TLC's show "19 Kids and Counting" — which has since been canceled after Josh Duggar's child and sex abuse scandals — announced her pregnancy with her third child on Instagram back in October. Duggar-Forsyth, who has a YouTube channel where she vlogs her life with her husband, Austin Forsyth, and children, revealed a scary pregnancy update in which she is at a higher risk of blood clots and thus has a high-risk pregnancy. "I am now going to have to start doing shots daily, take blood thinners, a lot more vitamins, and then deliver early as well," Duggar-Forsyth said in a vlog.
