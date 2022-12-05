Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Trea Turner, Phillies finalize 11-year, $300M contract
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia’s first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate. “Trea Turner, he’s my favorite player in the league,” Harper said....
WDEL 1150AM
Phillies pick up LHP Matt Strahm with 2-year deal
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm has joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a two-year deal. The team announced the signing Friday. The 31-year-old free agent was a relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 season. He had a 3.83 ERA in 50 appearances, striking out 52, giving up 17 walks and allowing just five home runs.
Senga, Mets agree on 5-year, $75 million contract, sources say
Right-hander Kodai Senga, 29, and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $75 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan late Saturday night, confirming reports.
Comments / 0