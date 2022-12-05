ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Boston

Massive mixed-use Newton development near Riverside MBTA stop on hold

Construction costs and interest rates are to blame, the developer says. A sprawling, approximately 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development slated to transform the area around Newton’s Riverside MBTA station is on hold as construction costs and interest rates rise. Mark Development, the local firm behind the project alongside Alexandria Real...
NEWTON, MA
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to Nixon Road on Tuesday for a crash involving a stone wall. Police responded to 34 Nixon Road on December 6 at 4:16 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. The driver “struck a rock and stone wall,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. There...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Baker-Polito Administration Awards Framingham Police & Fire $123,774 To Support First Responder Staffing

BOSTON — Continuing their commitment to ensure the safety of residents across Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration today, December 8 announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities, including the City of Framingham. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Former SunTrust Building In Gloucester To Become Event Venue

GLOUCESTER – In the past few years, Sherry Spring, Gloucester’s economic development director, has heard all sorts of rumors connected to the former SunTrust bank building on Main Street. It was going to be a restaurant. It was going to be a hotel and restaurant. It was going...
GLOUCESTER, MA
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
Wreaths To Be Hung Saturday at City Cemeteries To Honor Veterans

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky would like to recognize the Veterans Council for their participation in the “Wreaths Across America” program. In what has become an annual tradition, members of the Veterans Council, and other volunteers, place a holiday wreath of remembrance at each of the City’s seven cemeteries to honor our deceased veterans.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
UPDATED: Framingham Sustainability Coordinator Among The Award Winners at the 16th Annual Leading By Example Event at State House

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 6, recognized seven Massachusetts state entities, municipalities, and two public sector individuals for their leadership in promoting initiatives that decarbonize operations and reduce environmental impacts, and associated energy costs of operations at the 16th annual Leading by Example Awards Ceremony. Awardees were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Tommy (Yit Wey) Wong, 89, Army Veteran & Restauranteur

FRAMINGHAM – Tommy (Yit Wey) Wong, 89, of Framingham died peacefully on Saturday December 3, 2022. Tommy never backed down from life’s challenges and was extremely hard-working and patient. He always had a smile on his face and his motto was “it’s ok, I’m ok.” Tommy was passionate about all Boston sports and his five grandsons meant everything to him.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes

SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
SHREWSBURY, MA
