Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
New Program: Get $400 From Massachusetts To Afford Food. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
Vote For Debra Caplan of Keep Framingham Beautiful for ‘Dew Gooder’ Award
FRAMINGHAM – Debra Caplan, Vice Chair of Keep Framingham Beautiful, has been nominated for a Honey Dew Donuts® “Dew Gooder” award!. She is a 1 of 10 finalists and the top 5 vote getters receive $2,500 for themselves as well as $2,500 for their charities. “After...
Massive mixed-use Newton development near Riverside MBTA stop on hold
Construction costs and interest rates are to blame, the developer says. A sprawling, approximately 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development slated to transform the area around Newton’s Riverside MBTA station is on hold as construction costs and interest rates rise. Mark Development, the local firm behind the project alongside Alexandria Real...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to Nixon Road on Tuesday for a crash involving a stone wall. Police responded to 34 Nixon Road on December 6 at 4:16 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. The driver “struck a rock and stone wall,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. There...
Baker-Polito Administration Awards Framingham Police & Fire $123,774 To Support First Responder Staffing
BOSTON — Continuing their commitment to ensure the safety of residents across Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration today, December 8 announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities, including the City of Framingham. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program...
Donald (Don) Briggs, 82, Coast Guard Reserve & Postal Worker
FRAMINGHAM – Donald (Don) Briggs, age 82, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, after several years of declining health. Don was the son of William Briggs and Helen Briggs, and a long-time resident of Framingham, and a member of The Park Street Baptist Church. Don is survived by...
peninsulachronicle.com
Former SunTrust Building In Gloucester To Become Event Venue
GLOUCESTER – In the past few years, Sherry Spring, Gloucester’s economic development director, has heard all sorts of rumors connected to the former SunTrust bank building on Main Street. It was going to be a restaurant. It was going to be a hotel and restaurant. It was going...
Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Mass Pike In Framingham
Traffic was delayed for several miles following a multi-vehicle crash with reported injuries on the Mass Pike, officials said. The crash happened near Exit 111 on I-90 East in Framingham on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, MassDOT said on Twitter. Delays of more than 20 minutes were expected. The...
msonewsports.com
Thursday, 12/8 – Bertucci’s Closes Local Restaurant – Nahant to Take Decisive Action (Kill) Against Coyotes – Community Updates
Weather – National Weather Service – While most areas experienced their daily highs around midnight, temps will still remain seasonably mild this afternoon! Upper 40s & low 50s are forecast under sunny skies. PS: Dec 8th is the earliest sunset of the year here in S. New England! It’s all uphill from here.
Framingham: Driver Strikes Pole on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a telephone pole on Edgell Road Saturday morning, according to Police. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. at 547 Edgell Road on December 3. Framingham Police spokesperson said no one was injured. No citations were issued.
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy again hammered in court over its false claim that it owns the land under the Adams Academy Building #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. City of Quincy again hammered in court over its false claim that it owns the land under the Adams Academy Building. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Yet again the...
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
Barbara (Annesi) Eagan, Retired Ashland Public School Employee
ASHLAND – Barbara A. (Annesi) Eagan, of Ashland, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness. Born in Framingham in 1936, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Sinacola) Annesi. Barbara graduated from Framingham High School in 1954 and remained active with her class...
Wreaths To Be Hung Saturday at City Cemeteries To Honor Veterans
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky would like to recognize the Veterans Council for their participation in the “Wreaths Across America” program. In what has become an annual tradition, members of the Veterans Council, and other volunteers, place a holiday wreath of remembrance at each of the City’s seven cemeteries to honor our deceased veterans.
UPDATED: Framingham Sustainability Coordinator Among The Award Winners at the 16th Annual Leading By Example Event at State House
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 6, recognized seven Massachusetts state entities, municipalities, and two public sector individuals for their leadership in promoting initiatives that decarbonize operations and reduce environmental impacts, and associated energy costs of operations at the 16th annual Leading by Example Awards Ceremony. Awardees were...
Tommy (Yit Wey) Wong, 89, Army Veteran & Restauranteur
FRAMINGHAM – Tommy (Yit Wey) Wong, 89, of Framingham died peacefully on Saturday December 3, 2022. Tommy never backed down from life’s challenges and was extremely hard-working and patient. He always had a smile on his face and his motto was “it’s ok, I’m ok.” Tommy was passionate about all Boston sports and his five grandsons meant everything to him.
thisweekinworcester.com
White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes
SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
19 MetroWest Nonprofits Share in $43,000 Through Cummings Community Giving
WOBURN – The season of giving has arrived for 19 MetroWest nonprofits, which just received a collective $43,000 through Cummings Properties’ Cummings Community Giving program. Each year, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm invites staff to select a local nonprofit or two to receive a cash donation from the Company in their name.
Framingham Mayor Nominates 3 Men to 7-Member Veterans Council
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has nominated 3 men to serve on the 7-member Veterans Council. Nominated to serve through June 2025 is Framingham Police Lt. Robert Downing. Lt. Downing spearheaded the revitalization of Veterans Memorial Park, next to the district court house. He is an U.S. Army Veteran and lives in District 4.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
