Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Related
BREAKING: Warriors Make Roster Move With James Wiseman
James Wiseman has been recalled from the G League, the Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday.
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers could be very busy with trades soon according to NBA insiders.
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance
Isiah Thomas reveals Karl Malone reached out to apologize to him for hitting him in the face.
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
Tim Duncan once lost $20 million by trusting the wrong person and explained how the experience changed his approach to business.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Report: Warriors Interested in Trading James Wiseman for Jakob Poeltl
The Warriors are reportedly interested in the Spurs' big man.
“I think we can pay you a little bit more than that” — When Gregg Popovich saved Devin Brown from an overnight stocker job
Thanks to Gregg Popovich's training camp invite, Devin Brown was able to live his NBA dream.
Knicks Likely To Trade Cam Reddish Before Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks and forward Cam Reddish have begun discussions about parting ways via trade this season.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
Kristaps Porzingis opens up about his failed partnership with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks - “I just wasn’t the right guy”
When asked about his failed stint with the Mavs, Porzingis admitted that he and Luka Doncic were not a strong fit on the court together
League Executive Says Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Has Worst Contract In NBA
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has faced criticism from fans who think he is overpaid. Now, Robinson is starting to hear it from league personnel. An NBA executive recently told Heavy.com Robinson's $90-million contract is the "worst" in the league. “You can argue that, for its length, he has the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Paul Pierce For Asking Who Should Take The Final Shot Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Himself
Paul Pierce is one of the best players in Boston Celtics history. He was a bonafide All-Star that was effective at scoring from all three levels in his prime. Pierce is most well-known for leading the Boston Celtics to the 2008 championship and winning the Finals MVP that year after helping the team defeat Kobe Bryant in the Finals.
Report: Knicks willing to trade former lottery pick
The New York Knicks have gotten off to a slow start and changes may be in the offing. That apparently includes offering up one former lottery pick that has not even been on the team that long. The Knicks have discussed forward Cam Reddish with other teams but have found...
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
Knicks reportedly working with Cam Reddish’s reps to find trade
The Knicks are working with Cam Reddish‘s representatives in the hopes of finding a landing spot for the fourth-year forward, a source tells Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. A former 10th overall pick, Reddish emerged early this season as a key part of New York’s rotation,...
Can Knicks Make an Evan Fournier Trade Work?
Evan Fournier hasn't touched the floor for the New York Knicks in the last 11 games. How can the team unload his pricey contract?
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0