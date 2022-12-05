ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AllClippers

Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed

The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
