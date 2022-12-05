ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Here’s why you might see your mailman at 6 a.m.

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoDbi_0jYDnEQE00

DENVER (KDVR) — If you have a Christmas present to send out, holiday shipping deadlines are starting to approach.

The United States Postal Service said Monday that in order to ensure that customers get their holiday packages on time, letter carriers will be delivering as early as 6 a.m. in many metro locations across the country.

“This month, our carriers will be out delivering in the early mornings in many communities. To help keep your letter carrier safe, we ask you to keep your porch light on, especially if you notice mail has not yet been delivered,” USPS said.

We have prepared all year to deliver certainty and continuity this holiday, and that means starting early in the morning.

2022 holiday shipping deadlines for USPS

The USPS said these are the shipping deadlines you need to know if you have a package to get out for Christmas this year:

  • Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service
  • Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Shipping deadlines for FedEx

  • Dec. 14: FedEx Ground deadline.
  • Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver, FedEx three-day freight
  • Dec. 21: FedEx two-day, FedEx one-day freight

Shipping deadlines for UPS

  • Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 3-day select
  • Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air
  • Dec. 22: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air

USPS said you can keep an eye on your deliveries by registering at informeddelivery.usps.com to see what packages are on the way to your house, and to receive daily emails showing what mail will be delivered.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brittany Anas

When is the cheapest month to fly out of DIA?

The cheapest months to fly for a vacation are January and February, according to Scott's Cheap Flights.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, CO) It is no surprise that flights tend to be super expensive in December when so many people travel for the holidays. But just like wrapping paper, ornaments hit the post-holiday clearance bins, and prices come down (way down) on flights after the New Year.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New mom looking for remote work scammed on Indeed

DENVER (KDVR) — A heads up if you’re looking to earn some extra money during the holidays: Scammers are using trusted job search sites to target those needing part-time work. The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning to those seeking work online. FOX31 spoke with one victim, who...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Top searches on Google for 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — How often do you head to Google to search for something? Whether it is daily or weekly, you are not alone. But have you ever thought about what other people are searching for?. Google Trends recently released to the top searches on the search engine for...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s deal

The Denver City Council will discuss Monday whether to send the Federal Trade Commission a message, its own 2 cents, about the proposed acquisition of Albertson’s by Kroger. Councilmember Debbie Ortega drafted a resolution that would urge the FTC to conduct its due diligence before approving the sale. She presented it Wednesday at the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee meeting.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado Christmas light display makes list of the best in the US

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens is getting national recognition for its Christmas light displays in Denver and Littleton. Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light and Trails of Lights nabbed a spot on U.S. News & World Report's new report of the Best Christmas Lights Displays in the United States.
DENVER, CO
Daily Beast

Denver Authorities Say They Don’t Know Where Buses Full of Migrants Came From

Buses carrying approximately 100 migrants arrived in Denver, Colorado, this week, but local authorities are scrambling to figure out where their trip originated from. Mikayla Ortega, a spokesperson for Denver’s Office of Emergency Management, told Fox 31 that the migrants are a “sensitive group” who do not trust the government, and, therefore, their stories about where their trip originated from “aren’t adding up.” Ortega said it’s unknown whether the buses were sent as part of another political stunt by the Republican governors of Florida or Texas, but told the Denver Post a majority of the migrants are Venezuelans between 20 and 40 years old. An emergency shelter has been opened to accommodate the influx of migrants at a city-owned recreation center. Photos from the shelter show dozens of cots lined up next to each other on an indoor basketball court.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy