San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Have fun, will travel: LSJ heads for Payton ceremony

UIW Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. has been invited to the 2022 Walter Payton Award Announcement Stats Perform released on Monday. Scott is one of three finalists invited to the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas where the offensive player of the year in football’s Division I subdivision will be announced.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announces his return for next season

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announced during a press conference Wednesday that he's returning to the Roadrunners for another year. UTSA will face off against the Troy Trojans on Dec. 16 at The Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Harris, who recently led his team to a 48-27 victory...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA sets school record: Dominates C-USA All Conference Team

UTSA received a program-record 30 combined accolades with Tuesday's unveiling of the All-Conference USA and C-USA All-Freshman Teams. Harris got his own good news Tuesday as he was named to the first-team all-conference team, yet again. Harris was 2nd team last year, honorable mention the year before, and should be...
foxsanantonio.com

Poth needs both to win a state football title

The Poth Pirates are just two wins shy of a state championship in football. They've got Harmony in the 3a semi final round, and Poth will have to be at its best to match the size and speed of their opponent. However, the way Poth has been handling all comers for all but one win this season, they should be plenty ready for the challenge. Here's more.
POTH, TX
foxsanantonio.com

"Step Into STEM"...and the workforce

San Antonio's East side is becoming one of the biggest hubs for bioscience and technology. "It's the future," says Texas Research & Technology Foundation (TRTF) CEO Randy Harig, who has the vision of an Innovation District near the N. Cherry and Houston St. intersection. Inside TRTF are several bioscience and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Southwest ISD Board of Trustees looking for new Superintendent

SAN ANTONIO - The board of trustees for Southwest ISD will look for a new Superintendent. Southwest ISD Board of Trustees will host a special meeting Tuesday night, they will be reviewing applications and the interviewing process will be the next step in moving forward in considering who will be the next superintendent for the district.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

U.S. Border Patrol Agent dies after crashing ATV

MCALLEN, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent died in the line of duty after crashing an ATV. The fatal crash happened about 4 hours south of San Antonio along the border, near Mission. Border patrol says the agent was tracking a group of suspected migrants who crossed the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Family members continue to search for missing grandmother 12 years after disappearance

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday marks 12 years since a San Antonio grandmother vanished. Her family is still pleading for answers to her disappearance. 63-year-old Pauline Diaz was last seen on Dec. 7, 2010, while leaving her job at the HEB off Southeast Military and Goliad. Surveillance video spotted her walking to her truck in the parking lot before being approached by a woman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Non-profit volunteers come together to distribute holiday meals

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of San Antonio families will not have to worry about putting a holiday meal on the table this season. The Najim Charitable Foundation and San Antonio Food Bank are teaming up this month for a few mega distributions. Wednesday, families lined up at Brooks City Base...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

