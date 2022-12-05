Read full article on original website
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Have fun, will travel: LSJ heads for Payton ceremony
UIW Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. has been invited to the 2022 Walter Payton Award Announcement Stats Perform released on Monday. Scott is one of three finalists invited to the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas where the offensive player of the year in football’s Division I subdivision will be announced.
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announces his return for next season
SAN ANTONIO - UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announced during a press conference Wednesday that he's returning to the Roadrunners for another year. UTSA will face off against the Troy Trojans on Dec. 16 at The Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Harris, who recently led his team to a 48-27 victory...
UTSA sets school record: Dominates C-USA All Conference Team
UTSA received a program-record 30 combined accolades with Tuesday's unveiling of the All-Conference USA and C-USA All-Freshman Teams. Harris got his own good news Tuesday as he was named to the first-team all-conference team, yet again. Harris was 2nd team last year, honorable mention the year before, and should be...
Poth needs both to win a state football title
The Poth Pirates are just two wins shy of a state championship in football. They've got Harmony in the 3a semi final round, and Poth will have to be at its best to match the size and speed of their opponent. However, the way Poth has been handling all comers for all but one win this season, they should be plenty ready for the challenge. Here's more.
"Step Into STEM"...and the workforce
San Antonio's East side is becoming one of the biggest hubs for bioscience and technology. "It's the future," says Texas Research & Technology Foundation (TRTF) CEO Randy Harig, who has the vision of an Innovation District near the N. Cherry and Houston St. intersection. Inside TRTF are several bioscience and...
Southwest ISD Board of Trustees looking for new Superintendent
SAN ANTONIO - The board of trustees for Southwest ISD will look for a new Superintendent. Southwest ISD Board of Trustees will host a special meeting Tuesday night, they will be reviewing applications and the interviewing process will be the next step in moving forward in considering who will be the next superintendent for the district.
School district thinks cutting the work week to 4 days will bring in more teachers
LA VERNIA, Texas - It was a packed house for La Vernia ISD Wednesday night as the district looks at possibly moving to a four-day school week. Many parents expressing concerns about the possible change while the district’s teachers said it could help fill a major need. “You can...
U.S. Border Patrol Agent dies after crashing ATV
MCALLEN, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent died in the line of duty after crashing an ATV. The fatal crash happened about 4 hours south of San Antonio along the border, near Mission. Border patrol says the agent was tracking a group of suspected migrants who crossed the...
Family members continue to search for missing grandmother 12 years after disappearance
SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday marks 12 years since a San Antonio grandmother vanished. Her family is still pleading for answers to her disappearance. 63-year-old Pauline Diaz was last seen on Dec. 7, 2010, while leaving her job at the HEB off Southeast Military and Goliad. Surveillance video spotted her walking to her truck in the parking lot before being approached by a woman.
Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say
CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into guardrail along South Side roadway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on the South Side. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday along the Interstate 35 access road near West Southcross Boulevard. Witnesses told police the motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a guardrail. Several people rushed to...
San Antonio Police Department file an at large case of DWI against Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department filed an at-large case of driving while intoxicated against District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, according to a statement. The district attorney’s office said this case, as well as the arrest charge of failure to...
FedEx driver delivered a Barbie Doll package when kidnapping 7-year-old Athena Strand
FORT WORTH, Texas – 7-year-old Athena Strand’s body was found by officials after being reported missing for two days. The FedEx driver, who is being charged with Athena’s death, was delivering a Barbie Doll set to the Strand home residence when he abducted and killed Athena. The...
Plea agreement finally reached for grandmother of Baby King Jay Davila
SAN ANTONIO – A plea agreement has been reached for the final person charged in the death of 8-month-old baby King Jay Davila. The grandmother, the court, and Beatrice Sampayo reached a plea agreement to 10 years of probation. Sampayo, who is also Christopher Davila's mother was charged with...
Fox News at Nine team buys $2,000 in toys and gifts for 5 families in need
San Antonio — The Fox News at Nine team is back!. “Okay, guys,” Ryan Wolf said to his co-anchors Camilla Rambaldi and Alex Garcia. “It's time to go shopping!”. It's so incredibly special for them to give back once again this year. “Every time we do this...
San Marcos PD searching for 'up-armored' Humvee stolen from U.S. Army Reserve Center
Law enforcement authorities in San Marcos are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen military Humvee. The City of San Marcos says the "up-armored" Humvee was from the the U.S. Army Reserve Center at 2850 Leah Avenue. The says sometime between Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 28,...
Non-profit volunteers come together to distribute holiday meals
SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of San Antonio families will not have to worry about putting a holiday meal on the table this season. The Najim Charitable Foundation and San Antonio Food Bank are teaming up this month for a few mega distributions. Wednesday, families lined up at Brooks City Base...
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
Music venue says misinformation spread about a recent drag show. Now they've halted events
SAN ANTONIO — A local music venue has cancelled drag events for the rest of 2022 after they said misinformation spread about a child allegedly left unattended at a recent show. We spoke with a local drag queen about what they think is needed to set the record straight.
Police asking for assistance in who killed a man during drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for fatally shooting a man and injuring his wife. The shooting happened on Nov. 13, 2022, on Randall Avenue, in the downtown area of San Antonio. Police say the victim, 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez, and his wife were parked outside...
