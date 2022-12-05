Read full article on original website
Related
yachtingmagazine.com
Yachting On Board: CL Yachts CLX96
Launched at FLIBS 2022, the CL Yachts CLX96 is the introduction to a new line of vessels from the builder. Yachting got on board to learn more about this new sea activity vessel. About CL Yachts:. “Innovation sits at the core of everything we do at CL Yachts. It is...
yachtingmagazine.com
Ranger Tugs’ Comfortable Cruiser
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. What’s an ideal boat for cruising North America’s Great Loop? Answers abound, but the Ranger Tugs R-43 Command Bridge makes a strong case.
yachtingmagazine.com
Sea Ray Unveils Sundancer 370
This is a sterndrive model, following the introduction of the Sundancer 370 Outboard. Sea Ray has introduced the Sundancer 370, a sterndrive model that follows the introduction of the Sundancer 370 Outboard. According to the builder, the Sundancer 370 blends the styling and amenities of a cruiser, a bowrider and...
yachtingmagazine.com
The Newest Mangusta 165 Is For Sale
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Camper & Nicholsons International has been appointed as the joint central agent for sale of the most recent Mangusta 165 to be delivered from Italy’s Overmarine shipyard.
insideevs.com
2024 Ram 1500 Revolution Rendering Is A Look Into The Future
The last of the Big Three US automakers to launch its own electric pickup is Ram, with the 1500 Revolution EV expected to debut in 2024. It will challenge the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and the Ford F-150 Lightning, as well as other trucks from smaller manufacturers, and it also promises to bring class-leading specs to the table.
Top Speed
This Turbocharged Harley-Davidson Has 250 Horsepower And Hits 180-MPH!
Straight-line speed and Harley-Davidson are barely used in the same sentence. After all, the MoCo is known for its highway munching beasts and the entire American experience, rather than top speed and 0-62mph times. However, this doesn’t mean Harley-Davidsons can’t move quickly or reach seriously fast speeds. All they need is the right set of mods, and YouTuber Bikes And Beards just hit the sweet spot with his Harley-Davidson Road King.
Top Speed
This Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Sportster Was Inspired By The Lamborghini Murcielago
Harley-Davidson recently produced its last Evolution-powered Sportster. Though not in production anymore, the Sportster is still super-popular among custom bike shops, restulting in some baffling projects. Case in context is Fat Boy Design’s custom Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racer that boasts aerodynamic wings and takes inspiration from the Lamborghini Murcielago. Sounds crazy, right? Well, there's even more than meets the eye.
Plymouth Superbird Restomod Handing Out Losses With Hellcat Swap
It doesn’t get much better than 900-horsepower in a classic NASCAR legend. You might’ve seen a Super Bird once or twice in your life from visiting local tracks or even car show events. However you probably haven’t ever seen one with the powerhouse that lets it outperform even the fastest sports, muscle, and even supercars of today’s world. Well, that’s exactly what this beautiful bluebird is, wn overpowered monster with enough aerodynamic efficiency to stick it to the track for as long as it needs. To this car, 200 miles an hour seems like chump change on any racing circuit.
The Munro SUV was born in the Scottish Highlands and is coming to the USA
The Munro Mk_1 SUV will be exported to the U.S. from Scotland starting next year. The all-electric model is a heavy truck designed for extreme off-roading.
yachtingmagazine.com
Yachting On Board: Ocean Alexander 28E
With its North American debut at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the Ocean Alexander 28E introduces the new “Explorer” range for the builder. We got on board to get a closer look. About Ocean Alexander. “In 1977, Alex Chueh gave Ocean Alexander his name, his steely...
Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Camaro Z/28
Don’t miss your chance to put this restored Chevy Camaro into your garage. 1970 was a beautiful time for the classic American muscle and pony cars that we all know and love, from the introduction of the first generation of the Challenger to the iconic second generation of the Firebird and Camaro. Undoubtedly, 1970 created the most remarkable American automotive icons ever to hit the two-lane blacktop. The Camaro, in particular, was determined to make 1970 the year that it separated itself from the Mustang and other competitors to create an entirely new beast. It's safe to say that Chevrolet accomplished this goal quite well. This car epitomizes that furious fight for the minds and hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation. You can now win a fully restored 1970 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Rally Sport when you make a small donation.
Top Speed
The Best Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes Ranked By Top Speed
Not all of us have the opportunity to hop on a superbike and take it for a cruise around the world’s MotoGP tracks. Instead, riders head to the local track day with their street bike and live out their dreams of being a MotoGP contender. Unfortunately, many riders find themselves limited by the mechanical ability of their bike. One option is to spend thousands of dollars and countless hours modifying the bike to be faster and more powerful. However, another option is to buy a street-legal MotoGP bike. These motorcycles are either race bikes with the necessary components added to qualify as legal or street bikes inspired by their track counterparts. Here's a list of the 10 best street-legal MotoGP bikes along with their top speeds.
topgear.com
Watch Travis Pastrana send an 862bhp Subaru 165mph through the air
Travis Pastrana has delivered, quite literally, his ode to sideways heroics with one of the wildest Gymkhana instalments in the series. Taking over from Ken Block, Pastrana’s brief is thus: take a humble Subaru GL Wagon, stick loads of power in it, call in some favours from friends with choppers and planes and monster trucks, unleash chaos.
fordmuscle.com
Wide Body GT40 Screams At 8,000 RPM With 5.2L Aluminator
Whenever we think of the Ford GT40 or a GT kit car, a replica race car or a factory-style Ford GT comes to mind. But not all minds think alike, which is a very good thing. Because if they did, this stunning carbon fiber wide-body GT might have looked like every other one before it.
fordmuscle.com
Initial Run — Baselining the Summit Racing Godzilla Giveaway Engine
As you have undoubtedly heard, we’ve teamed up with Summit Racing and Late Model Engines to build another giveaway engine. This time, it’s a twin-turbocharged Ford 7.3-liter “Godzilla” engine. This year, our base engine has started life as a complete, running crate engine from Ford Performance Parts. That offers us the unique opportunity to dyno the naturally aspirated engine, as it comes out of the crate. This will show exactly how much we’ve improved the engine in our build process.
Comments / 0