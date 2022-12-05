Don’t miss your chance to put this restored Chevy Camaro into your garage. 1970 was a beautiful time for the classic American muscle and pony cars that we all know and love, from the introduction of the first generation of the Challenger to the iconic second generation of the Firebird and Camaro. Undoubtedly, 1970 created the most remarkable American automotive icons ever to hit the two-lane blacktop. The Camaro, in particular, was determined to make 1970 the year that it separated itself from the Mustang and other competitors to create an entirely new beast. It's safe to say that Chevrolet accomplished this goal quite well. This car epitomizes that furious fight for the minds and hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation. You can now win a fully restored 1970 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Rally Sport when you make a small donation.

6 DAYS AGO