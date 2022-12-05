Read full article on original website
Warrants issued in Moore County power grid attack
Multiple search warrants have been issued on the state level, and the FBI applied for a federal order to retrieve cell phone records to identify people in the area of the substations on Saturday. Investigators have not filed any charges and no arrests have been made at this point. Multiple...
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
Green Dodge Charger with blue lights pulls driver over in Thomasville; police investigating
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said they received a call around 4 p.m. Friday about a green Dodge Charger pulling someone over on National Highway. Police said there were blue lights in the grill of the Charger but nowhere else on the vehicle. They said it is very rare for an undercover vehicle to not have more blue lights that are visible.
Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack
PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
North Carolina Power Outages Caused by Gunfire at Substations, Officials Say
Power lines near Fayetteville, N.C., on Aug. 31, 2020. (Jeremy M. Lange/The New York Times) A county in central North Carolina where about 45,000 people were without electricity declared a state of emergency and was under curfew Sunday night, after two electric substations were damaged by gunfire the night before in what officials called an “intentional” attack.
North Carolina county under curfew after power station attack, FBI investigating
(Reuters) -Residents of a central North Carolina county faced a second night of freezing weather without power on Sunday after vandals opened fire on two electric substations in what authorities called a "targeted attack." A motive for the Saturday night damage spree wasn't clear, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields....
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently under […]
Man accused of going over 100 mph before fatal Gate City Boulevard crash, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, multiple drug crimes after 22-year-old man dies in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder and multiple drug crimes in the death of a 22-year-old man on Sunday in Laurel Hill, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the man unresponsive after responding to Church Street to investigate a possible overdose, the sheriff’s office […]
1 person dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Durham, police investigating
Durham police re investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings.
The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households
Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
