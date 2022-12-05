ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Warrants issued in Moore County power grid attack

Multiple search warrants have been issued on the state level, and the FBI applied for a federal order to retrieve cell phone records to identify people in the area of the substations on Saturday. Investigators have not filed any charges and no arrests have been made at this point. Multiple...
Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack

PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
North Carolina Power Outages Caused by Gunfire at Substations, Officials Say

Power lines near Fayetteville, N.C., on Aug. 31, 2020. (Jeremy M. Lange/The New York Times) A county in central North Carolina where about 45,000 people were without electricity declared a state of emergency and was under curfew Sunday night, after two electric substations were damaged by gunfire the night before in what officials called an “intentional” attack.
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, multiple drug crimes after 22-year-old man dies in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder and multiple drug crimes in the death of a 22-year-old man on Sunday in Laurel Hill, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the man unresponsive after responding to Church Street to investigate a possible overdose, the sheriff’s office […]
The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households

Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
