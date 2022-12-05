Read full article on original website
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
Braves replenish bullpen after losing Kenley Jansen via trade with Tigers
The Atlanta Braves lost closer Kenley Jansen on Wednesday as he signed with the Boston Red Sox. However, it didn’t take them long to find reinforcements in the bullpen. The Braves announced Wednesday night that the team acquired right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez from the Detroit Tigers. In exchange, the Tigers acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham.
RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing
After landing Cody Bellinger in free agency, the Chicago Cubs continue their busy schedule in the offseason. In a recent report by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, it appears that one of the next targets for the Cubs is former New York Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith. In addition to Cody Bellinger, Chicago has emerged as […] The post RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner’s $300 million Phillies deal slapped with Padres twist
Until the very end, the San Diego Padres were in on shortstop Trea Turner before he signed a mammoth $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, reuniting him with former teammate Bryce Harper. And it appears the Padres made it very clear they were willing to go above and beyond to secure Turner’s services. In […] The post Trea Turner’s $300 million Phillies deal slapped with Padres twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Freddie Freeman reacts to reuniting with Jason Heyward after Dodgers signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a low-profile signing on Thursday, inking veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While it’s unknown if he’ll actually make the cut for Opening Day or not at this point, his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman was very excited about the possibility of a reunion, throwing it back with an epic photo from their days in the minors together.
Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal
Third time’s the charm for the San Diego Padres. After missing out on top-shelf free agents Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, they managed to nab former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal extends for more than a decade, spreading $280 million across 11 seasons in San Diego. […] The post Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes have dominated the headlines of the MLB offseason so far, and they finally came to a conclusion on Wednesday morning when Judge opted to stay with the New York Yankees on a massive nine-year, $360 million deal. With Judge returning to New York, that left the San Francisco Giants wondering what […] The post 3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners news: Mitch Haniger’s heartfelt message to Seattle after signing with Giants
Mitch Haniger has nothing but love for the Seattle Mariners, the team he played for five seasons before taking his talents to the Bay Area when he signed a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger was among the favorites of Mariners fans during...
3 best Xander Bogaerts replacements
Boston Red Sox fans are heartbroken once again with the news that Xander Bogaerts is leaving the team after signing an 11-year, $280 million free-agent deal with the San Diego Padres. While diehard Red Sox fans held out hope that the team would bring back their All-Star shortstop, it was...
Mets strengthen bullpen, steals David Robertson from rival Phillies
There’s no stopping the New York Mets from having a busy offseason. In one of their latest moves, the Mets have reached an agreement with relief pitcher David Robertson, sources tell Jeff Passan of ESPN. RelieverDavid Robertson and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, a source familiar with […] The post Mets strengthen bullpen, steals David Robertson from rival Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ Gabe Kapler’s classy gesture after Aaron Judge re-signed with Yankees
San Francisco Giants manger Gabe Kapler made a classy move following Aaron Judge’s decision to re-sign in New York with the Yankees, per Bob Nightengale. “#SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one,” Nightengale shared on Twitter. The Giants were […] The post Giants’ Gabe Kapler’s classy gesture after Aaron Judge re-signed with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox might have dodged a bullet amid worrisome Xander Bogaerts Padres stat
Another huge domino has fallen in MLB free agency, with the San Diego Padres landing shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who last played for the Boston Red Sox. The Padres’ offer is seemingly so irresistible for Bogaerts. After all, it’s for 11 years and worth $280 million. Once officially signed and finalized, the deal will be the […] The post Red Sox might have dodged a bullet amid worrisome Xander Bogaerts Padres stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grading Willson Contreras 5-year, $87.5 million Cardinals contract in free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals agreed to terms with catcher Willson Contreras on a 5-year, $87.5M dollar contract. The deal provides St. Louis with a replacement for recently retired backstop Yadier Molina. It also will upset Chicago Cubs fans given the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry in the NL Central. At 30-years old, there...
Trea Turner gets real on a major factor behind his decision to sign with Phillies
For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia Phillies went all out to bolster their offense. The Phillies came to terms with Trea Turner on an 11-year, $300 million deal earlier this week. For months, the Phillies were regularly linked with Turner, and in the end, there were several factors behind the two-time All-Star’s call to […] The post Trea Turner gets real on a major factor behind his decision to sign with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Evidence surfaces on MLB juicing balls for Yankees games
The rumors that Major League Baseball is using juiced balls have been around for several years — if not decades — so nothing you hear about its existence is exactly news. Nevertheless, it still is going to get plenty of attention, especially when science appears to back that claim up. In a study conducted by Insider […] The post Rumor: Evidence surfaces on MLB juicing balls for Yankees games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Heyward getting chance with the Dodgers after Cubs exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers kept a relatively low profile at the 2022 Winter Meetings, despite being linked to big name players such as Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander. With the Winter Meetings now over, the Dodgers have finally made a move, although it likely won’t get many fans excited, as they have signed longtime outfielder […] The post Jason Heyward getting chance with the Dodgers after Cubs exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians interested in switch-hitting power threat as free agency heats up
The Cleveland Guardians have been linked to Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy throughout the offseason. However, Cleveland is also reportedly interested in former All-Star Josh Bell, per Jon Heyman. The Guardians enjoyed a surprising 2022 season that saw them upset the Chicago White Sox and win the AL Central. Despite featuring the youngest roster in […] The post Guardians interested in switch-hitting power threat as free agency heats up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB rumors: Astros eyeing trade with Diamondbacks for outfield help
The Houston Astros are looking to buff up the outfield as they aim to defend their World Series title in 2023. The latest MLB rumors indicate there’s one team in particular who could supply precisely what the ‘Stros are in the market for. According to Chandler Rome, the Astros have been in talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks in hopes of acquiring one of their available outfielders in a trade. The Diamondbacks have been rumored to be looking to deal the likes of Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy, and Alek Thomas during the offseason, and the Astros appear to be in play as a landing spot.
Aaron Judge’s potential ‘captain’ title gets Brian Cashman update
The New York Yankees completed their main offseason objective in re-signing Aaron Judge on Wednesday morning after a drawn out free agency saga. After false reports came out on Tuesday night saying that Judge intended to sign with the San Francisco Giants, the Yankees swooped in for the kill and signed Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal.
