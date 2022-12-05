The Houston Astros are looking to buff up the outfield as they aim to defend their World Series title in 2023. The latest MLB rumors indicate there’s one team in particular who could supply precisely what the ‘Stros are in the market for. According to Chandler Rome, the Astros have been in talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks in hopes of acquiring one of their available outfielders in a trade. The Diamondbacks have been rumored to be looking to deal the likes of Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy, and Alek Thomas during the offseason, and the Astros appear to be in play as a landing spot.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO