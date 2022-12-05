Langlade County's second ADA post to be full-time in 2023

The Langlade County District Attorney’s Office will see a second new face next year.

Several weeks ago, it was announced District Attorney Elizabeth Gebert is reigning Jan. 1. Gov. Tony Evers has yet to appoint a replacement.

Now, last month, Assistant District Attorney Jill Laufenberg resigned, leaving Assistant District Attorney Kelly Hays as the only holdover when 2023 rolls around.

However, the state and Langlade County recently agreed to a plan that will make finding Laufenberg’s replacement a bit easier.

Laufenberg, who handled juvenile prosecutions, was the only part-timer among the three. Starting in 2023, the position will be full-time with benefits, now that the Langlade County Board has agreed to help fund the position.

“Because of the low pay associated with this position statewide, I believe there are 30 vacancies across the state,” Langlade County Administrator Jason Hilger said.

For the state to authorize recruitment for a full-time position, the county needed to demonstrate its commitment to fund the costs associated with the additional a .5 FTE position (wages and benefits) for a recommended minimum period of two years.

The County Board voted to fund those additional hours and benefits in a resolution approved Nov. 28. Money will be drawn from the undesignated general fund in 2023 and be included in the budget for 2024.

The estimated costs to expand the existing part-time assistant district attorney position to a full-time position is $40,000-$50,000 per year, depending upon single or family health insurance coverage and the rate of starting pay.

Hilger told County Board members that even the county agreed to a maximum of $50,000, the cost to the county will be much less.

The legal services provided by the assistant district attorney position are eligible for reimbursement upon application state grant funding up to $40,000.

The county already gets that grant money each year from the state. It has been used to reimburse Laufenberg for her time spent on Child Protective Services cases she handles on behalf of the county.

So, if the county continues to receive those funds from the state and adds them to the cost of moving the ADA to full-time, the cost to the county will max out at $10,000 each year.

Hilger said there is enough work in the office to warrant the three full-time positions.

As for the district attorney position, Hilger said the county has been told interviews are ongoing and an announcement of a replacement could happen at any time.

During her first run for district attorney, Gebert was an unopposed candidate in 2016. In 2020, Gebert defeated challenger Alex Seifert.

The new appointee will serve through the end of the term, January 2025.