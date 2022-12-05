Applicants sought for Langlade County supervisor

There remains no interest from the public in filling the District 10 vacancy on the Langlade County Board.

The post was once held by Chris Nicholson. He resigned in late summer when he moved out of the county. He was first elected in April.

The district includes Ward 2 in the Town of Antigo and Ward 1 in the Town of Rolling.

At the Aug. 22 County Board meeting, Chairman Ben Pierce stated Nicholson had moved away. Addressed at the September meeting, applications were first asked to be filed by Oct. 3. There was no response.

Now, anyone interested should contact County Clerk Judy Nagel at the Langlade County Courthouse.