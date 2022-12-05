Read full article on original website
Related
Hit the Brake – Missouri Named a Most Dangerous State for Drivers
A new ranking should serve as a warning for anyone that travels the highways and bi-ways of Missouri. The Show Me State has just been ranked as one of the most dangerous states for drivers in America. This cautionary tale of vehicular danger comes courtesy of Forbes Advisor. They used...
Missouri’s ‘Most Dangerous Lake’ Just Claimed 2 More Lives
It's one of the most beautiful parts of Missouri, but sadly it's also one of the most dangerous lakes for various reasons. Sadly, there are multiple reports that the Lake of the Ozarks has just claimed 2 more lives. KSDK is one of the many media outlets reporting that two...
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
The Fun Reason 4 Women Can’t Rent a House Together in Missouri
I have some friends who unknowingly were breaking the law years ago I think. Did you know that 4 women cannot rent a house together in Missouri? The reason why made me laugh and hopefully will you, too. I saw this shared by The Sunday Standard which I think is...
40 Years Later, Missouri’s “Little Jane Doe” Still Unidentified
It's one of the most notorious unsolved mysteries in the sate of Missouri. Nearly 40 years later, the case of "Little Jane Doe" continues to perplex investigators who are trying to track down the person that took the life of a young girl who remains unidentified. This case on the...
Best Meteor Shower Happens Over Missouri & Illinois in December
NASA describes it as the best and most reliable meteor shower of the year and it will be easily visible in the sky over Missouri and Illinois in December. If you're an avid sky-watcher, December is about as good as it gets for meteor showers thanks to the Geminids. NASA's official website mentions that while they technically started in mid-November, the peak is December 13 and 14.
Missouri City Named One of the Best College Cities in America
Choosing a college is a big decision, sometimes where that college is located might help make that decision for a person. I loved Northwest Missouri State University, not only for the college but because Maryville, Missouri reminded me of home. Small, not too big, just the right size, so when WalletHub put together a list f the Best and Worst Cities and Towns in America I was surprised it wasn't on the best list. However one Missouri city did make the list, St. Louis.
The US “Doomsday Plane” Just Flew Over Illinois, But It’s Fine
It's one of the most sophisticated aircraft in the world and it just flew over Illinois Wednesday night. It's the United States Doomsday plane, but no worries. It's probably fine. For the record, the flight path of the E4-B Nightwatch (aka "Doomsday Plane") is public knowledge. No government secrets being...
Missouri to Execute This Man, Daughter Won’t Be Allowed to Attend
In 2007, Kevin Johnson was convicted of killing a Missouri police officer in what he described as a "fit of rage" over his brother's death. The state of Missouri is moving forward with his planned execution scheduled for Tuesday and his daughter will not be allowed to attend. The case...
The World’s Largest Chocolate Maker Has Been in Missouri 90 Years
When you think of large chocolate factories where do you think of? No, I'm not talking about the famous Willy Wonka movie, but truly one of the world's largest chocolate makers which just so happens to reside in Missouri. I found this factoid buried in the middle of an interesting...
Judge convicts guide who led illegal hike where man died at Buffalo National River
A Bentonville man was convicted in federal court this week for hosting a hike and accepting money in a national park — both without a permit. Jeffrey Michael Johnson, 47, led a guided hike at what's known as Eye of the Needle in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River in May and accepted payments of at least $20 for the service while in the Kyle’s Landing parking area of the park, according to the...
A Museum in Missouri makes the “Bizarre Places to Visit” List
If you are into the weird, unique, (and quite frankly), bizarre, then you need to head to this odd museum in Missouri. It has been named by Buzzfeed, as one of the Bizarre Places to Visit in the US. Buzzfeed.com released a list of Bizarre Places to Visit in the...
Pet Raccoon Tires To Keep The Peace Between Dog Friends
A funny video has gone viral of a pet raccoon in Iowa trying to break up a fight between dogs and I am about to hire him for my house. A video on rumble.com will put a smile on your face for the day. It shows a pet raccoon name Beans trying to break up a fight between two dogs Tower and Frank (all great names for animals). if you're asking do all the animals get along they do, but there are sometimes when things get out of control and Beans has to step in to take matters into his own paws.
There is a movement to make Meals Free for Missouri Students
Would you support free meals for your students at school in Missouri? That is a question one Missouri lawmaker is asking you and fellow lawmakers to consider. How close is it to becoming a reality? Let's take a look at it... According to an article from stltoday.com, there is a...
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0