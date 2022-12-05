ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Best Meteor Shower Happens Over Missouri & Illinois in December

NASA describes it as the best and most reliable meteor shower of the year and it will be easily visible in the sky over Missouri and Illinois in December. If you're an avid sky-watcher, December is about as good as it gets for meteor showers thanks to the Geminids. NASA's official website mentions that while they technically started in mid-November, the peak is December 13 and 14.
Missouri City Named One of the Best College Cities in America

Choosing a college is a big decision, sometimes where that college is located might help make that decision for a person. I loved Northwest Missouri State University, not only for the college but because Maryville, Missouri reminded me of home. Small, not too big, just the right size, so when WalletHub put together a list f the Best and Worst Cities and Towns in America I was surprised it wasn't on the best list. However one Missouri city did make the list, St. Louis.
Springfield News-Leader

Judge convicts guide who led illegal hike where man died at Buffalo National River

A Bentonville man was convicted in federal court this week for hosting a hike and accepting money in a national park — both without a permit. Jeffrey Michael Johnson, 47, led a guided hike at what's known as Eye of the Needle in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River in May and accepted payments of at least $20 for the service while in the Kyle’s Landing parking area of the park, according to the...
Pet Raccoon Tires To Keep The Peace Between Dog Friends

A funny video has gone viral of a pet raccoon in Iowa trying to break up a fight between dogs and I am about to hire him for my house. A video on rumble.com will put a smile on your face for the day. It shows a pet raccoon name Beans trying to break up a fight between two dogs Tower and Frank (all great names for animals). if you're asking do all the animals get along they do, but there are sometimes when things get out of control and Beans has to step in to take matters into his own paws.
