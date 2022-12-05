Read full article on original website
wuft.org
A new Newberry Christmas tradition transforms its downtown into a gingerbread village
NEWBERRY, Fla. — The city of Newberry has worked tirelessly to put together its first annual Gingerbread Village holiday celebration. With the streets lined with Christmas lights, event goers enjoyed a vintage Christmas market, the Firehouse art gallery in downtown Newberry and free hot cocoa. The Newberry Gingerbread Village...
floridainsider.com
Famous Florida Christmas tree farm closing after 38 wonderful years in business
Christmas Trees For Sale — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Checubus. For over a generation, the Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree Farm has been the catalyst of countless holiday memories in Florida. From six different species of pine, families choose their tree, have it chopped down, and then have it affixed to the roof of their car for the trip to its new home.
WCJB
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots collections are coming to a close in some areas of North Central Florida. Here at TV20, the organization collected toy donations from our lobby Wednesday morning. Sites in Alachua and the tri-county area of Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie, as well as Marion counties will...
WCJB
Owner and their cat reunite with the help from a North Central Florida community
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lost cat has been reunited with its owners after a North Central Florida community came together to find the feline. The owner was at a rest stop along I-75 in Alachua County when their cat, Sally, escaped. A post on Gainesville pet finder asked people to help locate her.
WCJB
Some residents at The Ridge at Gainesville out of power and internet during finals week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of The Ridge at Gainesville student-living apartment complex are without power after a careless driver struck the electrical boxes on the side of a building early Sunday morning. The crash had no injuries, but took out power, hot water, and the fire sprinkler systems...
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
WCJB
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled after missing man from Gainesville found
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard before being found. He suffers from a number of medical conditions.
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
alachuachronicle.com
December 12 Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) for the Gainesville Urbanized Area will conduct a meeting at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the John R. “Jack” Durrance Auditorium on Monday, December 12, 2022. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.
mycbs4.com
Homicide investigation underway after Gainesville man's body found in Micanopy
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death in Micanopy as a homicide, a spokesperson said. Thursday afternoon the Sheriff's Office identified the man as 37-year-old Corey Grimmage, from Gainesville. A person called around 12:20 PM Wednesday to report he found a body, the...
mycbs4.com
MCSO investigating shooting at home in Silver Springs Shores
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a home in Silver Springs Shores. MCSO says it happened around 3:30 a.m. earlier this morning. Deputies believe it was a drive-by shooting. No one was hurt.
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as residential on Tuesday. Ocala Memorial Gardens requested a special permit to build a crematory. This would be with an existing funeral home and cemetery in a single-family dwelling zone. They would build on an...
WCJB
Lake City council members refuse response to Columbia County’s Richardson Center letter
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite shared responsibility between property ownership and upkeep, Lake City council members say they want no part in more potential responsibility for the Richardson Community Center. At Monday’s Lake City City Council meeting, one agenda item addressed a letter from Columbia County Commissioner Robby Hollingsworth...
WCJB
Ocala City Council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Without much discussion, Ocala city council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day. This decision repeals the current ban on sales, which had begun at midnight on Christmas Eve. City council members also chose new leadership for the new year. Jim...
WCJB
Faulty GRU sewage main caused a wastewater spill in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A faulty GRU force main led to a large wastewater spill in southwest Alachua County. The State Department of Environmental Protection reports the spill was located on the morning of December 5th in the woods close to SW 8th Avenue and I-75. An estimated 32,000 gallons...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville woman accused of lighting dog on fire
Gainesville — Gainesville Police accuse Tequila Atkins of pouring gas on her friends' dogs and lighting one on fire. They say this happened last week in a wooded area between the Walgreens at 1120 East University and NE 3rd Avenue. Police say Atkins got into an argument with her...
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
alachuachronicle.com
Tourism and Hospitality Workers and Leaders Receive Recognition Awards for Excellence in Service During a Record-Setting Year for the Tourism Industry in Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In honor of their excellence and dedication to the industry during a record-setting year for tourism – with a reported $155.8 million paid in overnight lodging sales in Alachua County – Visit Gainesville, Alachua County presented special recognition plaques to industry workforce members nominated by their peers at the December 7, 2022 meeting of the Alachua County Hospitality Council held at the UF/IFAS Alachua County Extension Office in Newberry.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies provide gifts for children in need
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some children in Columbia County are receiving Christmas gifts thanks to employees of the sheriff’s office. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employees started a new tradition this year called “Deputy Claus for a Cause.” Workers started saving money in January to have funds to buy gifts for children this holiday season.
