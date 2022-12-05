ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridainsider.com

Famous Florida Christmas tree farm closing after 38 wonderful years in business

Christmas Trees For Sale — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Checubus. For over a generation, the Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree Farm has been the catalyst of countless holiday memories in Florida. From six different species of pine, families choose their tree, have it chopped down, and then have it affixed to the roof of their car for the trip to its new home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled after missing man from Gainesville found

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard before being found. He suffers from a number of medical conditions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road

Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

December 12 Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization Meeting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) for the Gainesville Urbanized Area will conduct a meeting at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the John R. “Jack” Durrance Auditorium on Monday, December 12, 2022. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville woman accused of lighting dog on fire

Gainesville — Gainesville Police accuse Tequila Atkins of pouring gas on her friends' dogs and lighting one on fire. They say this happened last week in a wooded area between the Walgreens at 1120 East University and NE 3rd Avenue. Police say Atkins got into an argument with her...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Tourism and Hospitality Workers and Leaders Receive Recognition Awards for Excellence in Service During a Record-Setting Year for the Tourism Industry in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In honor of their excellence and dedication to the industry during a record-setting year for tourism – with a reported $155.8 million paid in overnight lodging sales in Alachua County – Visit Gainesville, Alachua County presented special recognition plaques to industry workforce members nominated by their peers at the December 7, 2022 meeting of the Alachua County Hospitality Council held at the UF/IFAS Alachua County Extension Office in Newberry.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

