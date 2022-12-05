Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
Equal Justice Initiative to provide food relief for 20 families in Perry County
In an announcement on his Facebook page, Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. said that he and Sheriff Billy Jones will provide 20 families in Perry County with food relief through the Equal Justice Initiative. "Inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, especially in rural America. Perry County is no exception," Turner said in...
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority holding Christmas toy drive
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) is holding a Christmas toy drive for children of ages three to twelve until Dec. 14. Those interested in donating are asked to bring a new, unwrapped gift to SHA's main office on 444 Washington Street. Drop off times are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and...
selmasun.com
Marion-Perry County Library receives grant for Summer Reading Program
Marion-Perry County Library has received a $3,000 grant from the Daniel Foundation to be used for the 2023 Summer Reading Program. The Daniel Foundation is an organization that focuses on community needs and provides grants for areas of arts, education and health among others. A website for the foundation can...
selmasun.com
Community Foundation of Uniontown to hold community meeting on Dec. 13
Community Foundation of Uniontown will hold a meeting about the state of the city on Friday, Dec. 13 from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The title of the meeting is "Our Region, Our City: Progress, Potential and Possibility". Local leaders will discuss updates about the city and plans for the future.
selmasun.com
Sowing Seeds of Hope to hold Christmas at the Center
Sowing Seeds of Hope will hold their annual Christmas at the Center on Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will have gifts, refreshments and family-friendly entertainment. Sowing Seeds of Hope is located at 1728 South Washington in Marion.
selmasun.com
Rural Health Medical Program to host bereavement support session on Friday
Rural Health Medical Program (RHMP) will host a bereavement support session, "Surviving Holiday Grief" on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The session will be led by Dr. Kimberly Fountain. The public is invited to attend and share memories of loved ones who have passed on and may bring pictures and mementos.
selmasun.com
BBCDC holding toy drive, clothing giveaway for needy families
Black Belt Community Development Corporation (BBCDC) is holding a toy and clothing drive for needy families during the holiday season. Additionally BBCDC will be opening Community Skill Trade and Educational Labs in Selma and Linden using buildings donated by the Howell Family. BBCDC Director Darnell Howell intends to provide STEM...
selmasun.com
More than 2,000 kids expected at upcoming Edmundite Missions Christmas Party
More than 2,000 kids are expected at the upcoming Edmundite Missions Annual Christmas Party on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures with kids. There will be music, snacks and family activities. Children will receive a gift. Edmudite Missions states that children must be present to receive one.
ABC 33/40 News
Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville hosts Christmas parade
Mr. and Miss Homecoming 2022, Jamarrian Wilson and Candace Brown represented The Calhoun School atop a Jeep Wrangler in the Town of Hayneville’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3. Hayneville Mayor Jimmy Davis said the parade was well-attended and enjoyed by entrants and guests. The Town of Fort Deposit will hold a parade on Dec. 17 and White Hall citizens can enjoy the town’s parade on Dec. 24. Pictured are (left to right) Wilson and Brown.
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, December 8, 2022
Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 28, 1998 executed by Jerry W. Longcrier, Jr., a single man, in favor of Green Tree Financial Corp. - Alabama, said Mortgage being recorded May 29, 1998, in Book 1154, Page 555, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6 by instrument recorded in , in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-6, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Dallas County, Alabama on 12/14/2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit:
ABC 33/40 News
'You can buy a home, but you can't buy a life': Clean up efforts underway in Akron
It has been more than a week since tornados crossed through West Alabama. There was damage in Eutaw, where an apartment building was seriously damaged. Homes were also damaged in Hale County. "We lost just about everything we got, but were recovering though," said Porter Key. Him and his wife...
selmasun.com
Luminaries fundraiser hopes to restore lamp posts in Selma’s historic district
Selma’s historic district has quite a few historic lamp posts, many of which need maintenance or complete restoration. . Artist Helene Taylor, who lives in the Old Town Historic District with her husband artist Tres Taylor, has partnered with the Black Belt Benefit Group to get those lamp posts restored. She calls it Luminaries for Lamp Posts.
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools to announce Teacher of the Year at next board meeting
Selma City Schools will announce the 2022 Teacher of the Year at the next board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The district has been sharing finalists for a different school on their social media pages on Facebook and Twitter. So far they've announced Dailen Harris of R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy,...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West completes leadership development training
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West completed the 118th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute (NSI) Leadership Development Course on Nov. 18. West was nominated to join 26 other sheriffs from across America for the training, which focused on leadership within the Sheriff’s Office, the local criminal justice system, and their community.
Spike strips damage vehicles at Warrior Met Coal Christmas party, police say
Several vehicles were damaged Saturday night at Tuscaloosa’s North River Yacht Club in an incident that police say may be related to the ongoing Warrior Met Coal strike. Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said officers were called to North River Yacht Club, 3100 Yacht Club Way, at around 7:40 p.m.
WTOK-TV
Revitalization efforts ongoing in York, Alabama
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The city of York, Alabama, may be small but they are on an upward climb to becoming bigger and better as revitalization efforts unfold. York has a population of about 3,000 people but that’s not stopping the city council nor residents from working to draw in others to the city.
selmasun.com
Selma native Valerie Reese Harris serves as Grand Marshall for Christmas parade
Selma native Valerie Reese Harris returned to the Queen City to serve as Grand Marshall of the annual Christmas parade on Saturday. Harris is the second of five children of Civil Rights activist and Pastor Frederick D. & Alline C. Reese and now lives in Trussville. Harris pursued higher education...
alabamanews.net
A New Initiative Aims to Bring Big Improvements to Selma
Some big improvements could be on the way to Selma. The city is one of four in the country chosen for a special initiative. The Partnership for Equitable and Resilient Communities is designed to help marginalized communities tap into federal dollars to help tackle areas of need in the community.
altoday.com
Personnel update: Kay Ivey appoints Matthew Casey to D.A. and Patrick Turner to Bibb County coroner
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she has appointed Matthew Casey to serve as district attorney for the 18th Judicial Circuit. Additionally, Patrick Turner was appointed to serve as Bibb County coroner. Both appointments are effective immediately. Casey will fill the position vacated by Jill Lee. Casey won the...
Comments / 0