967thevine.com
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
967thevine.com
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
967thevine.com
Department of Emergency Response hiring for key position in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is hiring. They’re looking for their next Emergency Medical Services Program Manager. Click here to learn more about the position, including qualifications and pay rate. Apply here.
967thevine.com
DeFendini accuses Joly of expressing racist views at IPD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A majority of the Ithaca Common Council was opposed to John Joly becoming the city’s permanent police chief. One of the most outspoken opponents to that appointment is Alderperson Jorge DeFendini, who spoke out Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News. During a forum at...
967thevine.com
Tioga County considers contracts for child protection, domestic violence services
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County officials are considering several contracts. Legislators will decide on renewing a one-year deal with Liberty Resources for child protection services. It would cost about $68,000. Officials might renew another contract for domestic violence services for $42,000. The one-year deal would be with A...
967thevine.com
Reimagining Public Safety work plans approved in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca approving the Community Justice Center’s Reimagining Public Safety work plans. The approval was delayed in September due to questions about some aspects of the plan by Common Council members. The Tompkins County Legislature agreed to the elements of the work plans as part of its budget process. The initiatives in the 2022 Work Plan and 2023 Work Plan will commence immediately and carry into the new year. To learn more and submit feedback and suggestions visit www.publicsafetyreimagined.org.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County reports a more diverse workforce in 2022
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is reporting a more diverse workforce. Compared to last year, the number of minority employees is up nearly two percent. White workers account for about 88 percent of county jobs. Officials say females outnumber males in the workforce. In other Tompkins County news,...
967thevine.com
Mayor-elect Laura Lewis statement on Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Mayor-elect Laura Lewis released the statement below regarding the independent investigation of allegations of improper third-party influence of the City’s Reimagining Public Safety Working Group. One of my top priorities as a member of Ithaca’s Common Council, as Acting Mayor, and now as Mayor,...
967thevine.com
Acting Police Chief Joly doesn’t want to ‘drag down’ IPD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s acting police chief says he’s unsure how he can stay in charge. Chief John Joly says he doesn’t want to be in the way of the police department progressing with the community. He adds he has a solid track record and...
