Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa fire departments asking for volunteers
(Des Moines, IA) — Workforce shortages are affecting Iowa fire departments. The state Firefighters Association is asking Iowans to volunteer. Ninety-two-percent of the state’s 850 fire departments are volunteer based, and some are struggling to find staff to help their communities. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
Is This Legal? Iowa DOT Weighs In On… Unique Trailer [PHOTOS]
Now here’s something you don’t see every day, never mind just driving around on Iowa streets. I grew up around trucks. My family owns a milk trucking business so I have been no stranger to the workings of an 18-wheeler. Now can I hop in one and drive it? No, but that’s beside the point here.
Iowa Launches Entry-Level Truck Driving Training Program
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa’s launching a program, designed to attract more truck drivers. Six-million dollars will be used to reimburse employers or other groups offering training either in-house or thru certified training providers. Applicants will be accepted starting December 13th on iowagrants.gov.
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning for parts of north Iowa; hazardous travel expected throughout area
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Hazardous travel from wintry weather tonight... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
New Iowa CDL Program Aims To Combat Driver Shortages
Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in demand for truck drivers as the number of job vacancies remains high. However, 2022 has seen some improvement from 2021 when it comes to these vacancies. In 2022, the trucking industry has been short 78,000 drivers, which is an...
Iowa Would Have a Perfect 100 Counties if not for this Travesty
The Hawkeye State sure has a lot of counties. Compared to larger states like California (54) and Montana (56), Iowa has almost twice as many, with a staggering 99. But it easily could have an even 100, if not for one annoying outlier up north. Have you ever glanced at...
KIMT
Minnesota broadband internet gets a $100M boost with local counties impacted
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Almost $100 million will be spent to expand broadband connections in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz man that announcement Thursday and says it represents the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history. “This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,”...
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
KCCI.com
Iowa-owned ice cream company acquired by Italian sweets group
LE MARS, Iowa — One of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., located in far northwest Iowa, now has a new owner. The Italian-based Ferrero Group announced Wednesday it's acquiring Wells Enterprises. It's a 100-year-old family-owned company in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises is best known for its...
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
KIMT
Iowa State Fair terminates contracts of four vendors who allegedly failed to report all sales
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Fair has terminated the contract of four vendors for allegedly not reporting all of their food and beverage sales this summer. Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade has been operating at the fair for 75 years, but had its contract terminated last week. The vendor failed to report $3,400 in sales, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
UnityPoint: Appointments now required for urgent care locations in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint urgent care locations in central Iowa are now asking all patients to reserve a time online instead of just walking in for service starting Dec. 5, according to a press release. This is due to an increased number of respiratory infections like the flu,...
KIMT
Olmsted County Commissioner receives statewide honor
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) has presented its President's Award to Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden. Each year, the AMC president selects an individual (or individuals) to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service. From 1993 to 2007, Kiscaden served as a Minnesota State Senator and in 2012, she was elected to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners – a position she currently holds and was just re-elected to serve in for another 4 years.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowans Warned of EBT Card Scam
DES MOINES, IA – The Iowa Attorney General’s office and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is warning Iowans to be on the lookout for spam text messages regarding EBT cards. Both agencies have recently received reports from Iowans of text messages that indicate their EBT...
3 News Now
Iowa’s COVID infections are increasing at an accelerated rate
The number of new, documented COVID-19 infections was at least 28% higher in the past week in Iowa than it was the week prior, according to state data published Wednesday. The state reported 3,469 new, weekly confirmed cases among people who were not previously infected by the coronavirus. That’s more than double the state’s reported infection rate nearly two months ago.
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan
There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
Comments / 0