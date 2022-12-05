Read full article on original website
Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right
When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
Ohio State Football could grab QB from transfer portal
The 2022 season is far from over for the Ohio State football team. They have a chance to pull off the ultimate redemption story, starting by beating Georiga on New Year’s Eve. But they still have eyes as to how they want to fill out their roster for next season.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy
Oakland is reportedly asking for major league players in a Sean Murphy trade. The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of news during Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and Day 3 is shaping up to be an eventful day for the club. Their number one target, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, is being pursued by teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, among other teams, making the asking price very high for the catcher.
Baker Mayfield channels Tom Brady in Rams debut comeback: Best memes and tweets
Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an insane fourth-quarter comeback against the Raiders, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds remaining. On Monday Night Football, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter. In the final three minutes, they scored two touchdowns, including one with three seconds remaining, to notch an improbable victory.
Atlanta Hawks Likely To Trade 1 Of These 2 Key Players
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a hot start in the 2022-23 NBA season, coming out of the gates with a 7-3 record. Their splash acquisition of Dejounte Murray was paying early dividends as the Hawks were rolling on both ends of the court. However, in the last few weeks, they haven’t been nearly as prolific.
Caleb Williams draft eligibility: When is USC QB eligible for the NFL Draft?
USC quarterback Caleb Williams looks like the next Patrick Mahomes but teams will have to wait for a chance to select him in the NFL Draft. NFL fans who have watched Caleb Williams play for USC football this season have been given good reason to anticipate his entry into the pros.
Georgia Football Recruiting 2022 GHSA Football State Championships recruiting primer
With the GHSA football state championships once again set to take place, Dawgs247 takes a look at prospects to watch in each game. This will be updated throughout the weekend. Class A Div 2: Schley County vs. Bowdon - Thursday, 5 p.m. For Schley, Zayden Walker (# 3) is the...
Former Cowboys HC a finalist to coach Emmitt Smith’s son at Stanford
A former Dallas Cowboys head coach could be the next sideline boss for the Stanford Cardinal and to coach Emmitt Smith’s son, E.J. The Stanford Cardinal were one of many college football teams in need of a new head coach after David Shaw announced his resignation after 12 years on the job. They went on an extensive search, that spanned the collegiate and NFL ranks. But it appears that they have dwindled down their choices to two, and one is a name that most FL fans will be familiar of.
Has a transfer ever won the Heisman Trophy
The Heisman Trophy ceremony takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10. For those wondering if a transfer ever won the prestigious award, we have the answer for you. The Heisman Trophy ceremony takes place this Saturday, Dec. 10, live from New York City. While this year’s competition was wide open, four finalists were selected, all of whom are quarterbacks. USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, TCU’s Max Duggan, and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.
Heisman Trophy winners by year and the contenders they beat
Heisman Trophy winners go down as the most outstanding players in college football. Here’s a look at who got the trophy each year and who they beat. The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony is coming up soon, which means a new member of the Heisman fraternity will be added. Last...
