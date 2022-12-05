ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Free Agent Tracker: Full List of 2022-23 Offseason Signings

MLB free agent tracker: Full list of 2022-23 offseason signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. MLB’s hot stove is downright scalding so far this offseason. A handful of the best players in baseball have been on the move already, while the biggest name in the 2022 free agent class decided to stay put.
White Sox Starting Pitcher Dylan Cease Ditches Iconic Mustache

White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease ditches iconic mustache originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's a sad day for White Sox fans. Starting pitcher Dylan Cease shaved his iconic mustache. That's right. The classic look the 26-year-old pitcher sported during the 2022 season is gone. Cease's facial hair sparked the...
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty on Back Injury: ‘I'm Feeling Ready to Go'

Hawks' Lafferty on back injury: 'I'm feeling ready to go' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have been hit with the injury bug this season, but they're slowly starting to get some bodies back. After missing the last six games with a back injury, Sam Lafferty rejoined the team for practice on Thursday and feels "back to normal."
