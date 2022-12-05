Read full article on original website
White Sox Land Pitcher Nick Avila From Giants in Rule 5 Draft
White Sox land Giants pitcher in Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox selected San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Avila with their Rule 5 Draft pick at this year's winter meetings. Avila, 25, was selected in 2019 by the Giants out of Cal State University....
Cardinals, Astros Among 3 Teams With Offers to Willson Contreras
SAN DIEGO — Could Cubs fans worst nightmare come true when it comes to Willson Contreras’ landing spot in free agency?. The answer could come as soon as this week — perhaps within hours of whenever the A’s finally close a deal on a trade of their widely coveted Gold Glove catcher, Sean Murphy.
Cubs' David Ross' Amusing Live Reaction to Cody Bellinger Signing
Ross' amusing live reaction to Cubs' Bellinger signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross proved to have great timing when he joined MLB Network's "Intentional Talk" Tuesday live at the Winter Meetings. Shortly after Ross sat down with Stephen Nelson and Kevin Millar, news broke the...
MLB Honors White Sox With 2022 Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence
MLB honors White Sox with 2022 Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox were honored on Wednesday for their work off the diamond. The organization was awarded the 2022 Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence at Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings....
MLB Free Agent Tracker: Full List of 2022-23 Offseason Signings
MLB free agent tracker: Full list of 2022-23 offseason signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. MLB’s hot stove is downright scalding so far this offseason. A handful of the best players in baseball have been on the move already, while the biggest name in the 2022 free agent class decided to stay put.
Ex-Bull Taj Gibson Weighs in on Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Debate
Taj Gibson weighs in on D-Rose jersey retirement debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Should the Chicago Bulls retire Derrick Rose's jersey No. 1? Or, for that matter, Joakim Noah's No. 13?. It is a polarizing debate amongst Bulls fans, even if it is a far-off prospect for now,...
White Sox Starting Pitcher Dylan Cease Ditches Iconic Mustache
White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease ditches iconic mustache originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's a sad day for White Sox fans. Starting pitcher Dylan Cease shaved his iconic mustache. That's right. The classic look the 26-year-old pitcher sported during the 2022 season is gone. Cease's facial hair sparked the...
Candace Parker, Chicago Sky Players React to Brittney Griner's Release
Chicago Sky players react to Brittney Griner's release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The sports world rejoiced Thursday morning in the wake of the news that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap. Griner had been detained by Russian authorities on drug...
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty on Back Injury: ‘I'm Feeling Ready to Go'
Hawks' Lafferty on back injury: 'I'm feeling ready to go' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have been hit with the injury bug this season, but they're slowly starting to get some bodies back. After missing the last six games with a back injury, Sam Lafferty rejoined the team for practice on Thursday and feels "back to normal."
NBA Analyst Charles Barkley Says the Bulls Should ‘Blow It Up'
NBA Hall of Famer says Bulls should 'blow it up' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amid a 9-14 start to the season, one NBA analyst thinks it's time to start over with the Chicago Bulls. "Blow it up. It's time," Charles Barkley said in an appearance on Waddle &...
