How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
Mashed

Aldi Just Put Hot Cocoa Pillsbury Rolls On Shelves

Aldi is a great store to stock up on unique food items that can't be found at any old run-of-the-mill grocery chain. Some of the tried and true classics, like its Friendly Farms Whole Milk Greek Yogurt and Simply Nature Organic Peanut Butter often appear on "best items" lists (per Cooking Light). While Aldi has great finds year-round, the seasonal items are where the store really steps up its game.
ComicBook

Arby's Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Items

While the rest of the fast-food game is focusing on all things pretzel buns and chicken sandwiches, Arby's is going back to the basics. Earlier this year, the sandwich chain introduced its first-ever burger in the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. A limited-time item, the burger quickly sold out due to rave reviews. Now, it's coming back later this month.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Let's Eat LA

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
People

Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals

On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY."  Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

