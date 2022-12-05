ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Suspects flee cops after traffic stop, leading to brief lockdown at Warner Robins schools

By Hannah Jones
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

Several Warner Robins schools went under a brief lockdown Monday morning after four suspects fled during a traffic stop made by a Warner Robins patrol officer.

One of the four suspects, Jatavious Manning, 18, was late arrested.

At 10:50 a.m. Monday, a patrol officer with the Warner Robins Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of S. Davis Drive and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The officer stopped a black Chevy Camaro which was not displaying a Georgia tag and attempted to make contact with the vehicle’s four occupants.

The three passengers fled and the driver, Manning, knocked the officer to the ground during a physical altercation, according to police. Manning then fled.

According to a statement from the Warner Robins Police Department , one of the fleeing suspects had a firearm on their person and another weapon was found in the vehicle.

As a precaution, other Warner Robins patrol units responded to the nearby public schools and Sacred Heart Catholic School and advised the schools to go under code yellow lockdowns.

The schools were later released from the code yellow and Manning is currently in police custody.

